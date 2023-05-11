Ontario’s securities watchdog has suspended the registration of asset manager Emerge Canada Inc. after finding it failed to comply with its working capital requirements.

The Ontario Securities Commission announced Thursday it has suspended exchange traded funds provider Emerge Canada from being an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager and an exempt market dealer.

In its decision, the OSC said that before that suspension takes effect, it has imposed interim terms and conditions on each of the registrations in order to restrict Emerge Canada from conducting any registrable activities, except what is necessary for an orderly wind-down of its funds.

Emerge was not immediately available for comment.

Last month, the OSC surprised investors when it imposed a temporary trading halt on the company’s funds. At the same, the Globe reported that Emerge, which manages about $118-million in assets, owed a total of $2.53-million to six of its Emerge ARK funds, a group of investment funds that are sub-advised by prominent U.S. investor Cathie Wood. The debt had more than doubled in the first half of last year, according to company filings.

The OSC decision Thursday revealed that debt was higher than previously known. The OSC said the investment management company has been calculating its available working capital by including an amount owed to it from the Emerge Capital Management Inc. - a related-party incorporated in the United States -- totaling approximately $4.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2022, and approximately $3.4 million as of March 31, 2023.

As part of its registration as an investment fund manager, Emerge Canada is required to use a minimum capital of $100,000. Emerge Canada identified to the OSC that its excess working capital was $12,819, as of September 30, 2022.

Part of the terms of conditions announced by the OSC allow for the possibility of Emerge Canada, as part of the wind-down of its business as a registered firm, to make ”prompt arrangements” for another appropriately registered firm to “assume responsibility for the registerable activities currently being performed by Emerge Canada in respect of the funds.”

The company first ran into issues last year when Emerge revealed in mid-December that, nearly six weeks earlier, BDO Canada LLP had resigned as the auditor of its funds. At the time, Emerge said it was “working expeditiously to appoint a successor auditor.”

Founded by chief executive officer Lisa Langley, Emerge operates in both Toronto and New York. The company began to gain traction in Canada in 2019 when it became the Canadian distributor for funds affiliated with ARK Investments. Ms. Wood, the company’s charismatic CEO, made frequent media appearances promoting Tesla Inc. and other high-growth stocks.

In total, Emerge has six Emerge ARK funds, with ARK Investment Management LLC as a subadviser to each.