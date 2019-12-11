 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

OSC to hold hearing into Catalyst’s complaint over Baker group’s HBC takeover offer

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario securities regulators said Wednesday they will hold a hearing into a complaint by Catalyst Capital Group over a takeover bid for Hudson’s Bay Co.

A three-member Ontario Securities Commission panel ruled that Catalyst has legal standing to request an OSC review of a $1.1-billion privatization bid led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker.

That means Catalyst will have an opportunity to persuade the OSC to block Mr. Baker’s offer or postpone the shareholder vote, which is scheduled for Dec. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

It is a win for Catalyst, a Toronto-based private equity fund led by financier Newton Glassman, and for other dissident shareholders unhappy with the Baker offer.

Catalyst, which owns 17.5 per cent of HBC shares, has said it is willing to pay $11 per share for HBC, higher than Mr. Baker’s offer of $10.30 apiece.

However, Mr. Baker has locked up support from shareholders controlling 57 per cent of HBC’s stock and the group will not consider an alternative plan.

The centuries-old company is facing a rapidly changing retail environment with the growth of e-commerce and discount stores.

HBC, which operates its namesake brand along with luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, reported declining sales and a wider loss in its recent quarter, as well as stable profits and a slowing cash burn.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies