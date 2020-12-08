 Skip to main content

OSFI keeps big banks’ capital buffer steady, says financial system still faces uncertainty from pandemic

James BradshawBanking Reporter
Canada’s banking regulator has chosen to leave a key threshold for large banks’ capital reserves unchanged, even as it warned that the country’s financial system still has vulnerabilities and faces uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) kept its domestic stability buffer constant on Tuesday, in a regularly scheduled update released twice annually. Since mid-March, the buffer has been set at 1 per cent of risk-weighted assets - a measure of the riskiness of loans.

The domestic stability buffer, or DSB, is a cushion of capital that banks are required to build up in good times that can be used in times of financial stress to absorb losses and keep lending to clients when credit would otherwise tighten.

As recently as last December, OSFI was raising the DSB to compel banks to build up their capital levels, and had planned to hike it again on April 30 this year, to 2.25 per cent of risk-weighted assets. But after the pandemic arrived in Canada, as many businesses were forced to shut down because of public health restrictions, OSFI reduced the buffer to 1 per cent on March 13. That released some $300-billion of capital that banks could use as a shock absorber in the crisis.

OSFI superintendent Jeremy Rudin has repeatedly said the regulator is willing to cut the domestic stability buffer further, freeing up more capital, if banks come under renewed pressure as Canada continues to battle the novel coronavirus.

By keeping the buffer at 1 per cent for now, OSFI is signalling that it believes that earlier release of capital “continues to be effective and appropriate given the current balance of vulnerabilities and risks in the environment,” the regulator said in a news release on Tuesday.

Those vulnerabilities - which include household and corporate indebtedness, as well as impact the novel coronavirus continues to have on the economy - are still “elevated,” OSFI said. But they have stabilized rather than getting worse in recent months.

“OSFI will continue to monitor economic and financial developments and remains ready to release the buffer further should conditions warrant,” the regulator’s news release said.

Over recent months, banks have steadily built up their capital levels. That has been possible in part because of restrictions OSFI put in place that temporarily prohibit banks from raising dividend payments or buying back shares.

As of Oct. 31, Canada’s six largest banks had an average common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.2 per cent - the highest on record for a metric that is considered a key measure of a bank’s resilience. Each bank’s ratio is well above the 9-per-cent minimum set by OSFI, which potentially gives them billions of dollars in excess capital to deploy.

OSFI gives updates on the domestic stability buffer at least twice each year, in June and December, but can change the threshold at any time. For now, OSFI has promised not to raise the DSB again until at least September next year, to give banks certainty about their available capital with the path to economy recovery from COVID-19 still unclear.

