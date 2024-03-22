Canada’s banking regulator is limiting the number of highly leveraged loans in the banks’ residential mortgage portfolios, which have ballooned alongside rising prices to make Canadian borrowers among the most highly indebted in the world.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has told lenders they will have to limit loans to borrowers with mortgages greater than 4.5 times their annual income, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the measures.

The new income limit, which is expected to take effect in the first quarter of next year, comes on top of other existing mortgage qualification rules, including the stress test that requires borrowers to be able to pay their mortgages if interest rates are two percentage points higher than the negotiated rate.

Banks will be allowed to exceed this new income ratio for some clients, the sources said, creating scope for relief for borrowers in expensive cities like Toronto and Vancouver. But the lenders will also be subject to overall caps on their mortgage loans that will limit the amount of discretion they can offer.

The new rule will only apply to new mortgages and not to existing loans or to loans that come up for renewal, according to a summary of the measures reviewed by The Globe.

OSFI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new rule will make it even harder for some borrowers to get a large enough mortgage to purchase a property at a time when it is already difficult for borrowers to qualify for a mortgage because of the federal stress test and higher interest rates.

However, the percentage of highly leveraged borrowers has dropped significantly since the peak of the pandemic’s real estate boom in early 2022. The share of new mortgages with a LTI ratio over 450 per cent was 12 per cent in the last quarter of 2023, a drop from 26 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, according to data from the Bank of Canada.

A spokesperson for the banks’ lobby group, Canadian Bankers Association, said the industry is still assessing the impact of the planned new policy.

“Banks in Canada have a long history of working with their customers to keep their mortgages in good standing. Understanding their customers and adapting to their changing circumstances is a top priority,” Maggie Cheung said in an e-mailed statement.

OSFI is concerned that borrowers who take out mortgages that are greater than 4.5 times their annual incomes – also known as having loan-to-income ratios above 450 per cent – are more likely to default on their loan payments if they lose their jobs or are suddenly required to pay higher interest rates.

Banks currently do not have a limit on the number of high loan-to-income or high LTI loans they can have on their books. In markets like Toronto and Vancouver, prospective homebuyers often have to borrow more than 4.5 times their income to buy a property.

But cracks in the mortgage market started to appear when the Bank of Canada ratcheted up interest rates. And in January of 2023, OSFI floated a plan to limit these loans. At the time, the bank regulator contemplated a cap of 25 per cent of a lender’s new loans every quarter, but no further details were announced.

According to a summary reviewed by The Globe, OSFI has told lenders that all loans secured against a property will be included in their loan-to-income or LTI calculation. That includes a second mortgage from another lender and home equity lines of credit.

The new rule would not apply to insured loans where the borrower has to pay for mortgage insurance because their down payment is less than 20 per cent of the property’s purchase price. That is because the insurer will protect the bank and make the loan payments if the borrower defaults on their monthly mortgage payment.

While each lender will be allowed to provide some loans above the 450 per cent LTI threshold, OSFI will cap the amount banks can have in each quarter, according to the summary. That cap will be based on the number of individual loans and not the amount of outstanding loans, according to the summary.

The two sources told The Globe the percentage of each bank’s portfolio that can be above the LTI threshold will be set individually for each bank, based on the historical makeup of their mortgage portfolio.