Open this photo in gallery: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.’s chief executive Sandeep Singh was fired after clashing with the board.Agnieszka Stalkoper

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.’s OR-T chief executive Sandeep Singh was fired from the mining and streaming royalty company he helped turn around after clashing with the board.

Montreal-based Osisko on Wednesday announced that Mr. Singh, who had only been in the role since 2020, had left the company effective immediately.

The company gave little explanation for his exit, other than saying that the independent directors concluded that change was necessary “to best position Osisko for continued long-term success.”

Shares in the company immediately lost 10 per cent of their value amid the uncertainty and a vacuum of information.

Osisko was founded in 2014 by veteran mining executive Sean Roosen. Mr. Singh, a former long-time investment banker, was named CEO in 2020.

In an interview, Mr. Singh said that he was terminated after butting heads with the board.

“There was a clash there. I mean they fired me, so clearly there’s something there that wasn’t working.”

Osisko declined to comment for this story.

While Mr. Singh admits there were problems with the board, he strongly defended his record as CEO, and made it clear he was not fired for cause.

“Despite the abrupt tone and nature of the release, I was terminated without cause, and I am extremely proud of the work I did there, and of the team I led for the past three and a half years.

Under Mr. Singh’s leadership, Osisko, which had previously underperformed its peers, started to outperform. This year, the company’s share performance has handily beaten even Franco-Nevada Corp., the longstanding king of the royalty sector.

When he started at Osisko, Mr. Singh said that “very few people, if anyone on the street, had anything positive to say about the company.” Osisko, he says, has since come 180 degrees. “It was an immense amount of work to rebuild the trust of the market, and that’s my legacy,” he said.

Mr. Singh’s termination coincided with a weakening power of the company’s founder and visionary Mr. Roosen, who is moving from executive chairman to chairman. That role will see him take a less hands-on role in the day-to-day running of the company, and step into a position that traditionally carries far less compensation.

Osisko’s lead independent director Joanne Ferstman said in a release this week that the change in duties for Mr. Roosen was part of the company’s commitment to improved governance.

The change for Roosen also comes after he received a lukewarm reception at the annual general meeting, garnering only 77.9 per cent approval from shareholders, the weakest of any board member. Mr. Singh by comparison received 99.6 per cent approval.

Mr. Roosen is best-known for his role in founding, developing and selling the massive Malartic mine in Quebec, one of Canada’s biggest gold mines. One of Osisko Gold Royalties’ most important assets continues to be its royalty on Malartic.

Historically Osisko’s business model deviated from its competitors because in addition to purchasing royalties and streams, it also took direct stakes in junior miners, a strategy that hasn’t always worked. Under Mr. Singh’s leadership, the company has concentrated increasingly on becoming a pure play royalty company.

While Mr. Singh admits he expected a strong effort from his team when he was CEO, he bats away any notion that he was a bad boss.

“I worked people hard, but I worked myself even harder,” he said. “I consider those people my friends, and I hope, and I think that they would say the same.”

Before joining Osisko Mr. Singh had a 15 year career as a mining banker with BMO Nesbitt Burns, Dundee Securities and Maxit Capital.

Osisko named Paul Martin, former CEO of Detour Gold Corp. as interim chief executive as it commenced a search for a permanent replacement for Mr. Singh.