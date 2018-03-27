Ottawa bolsters rules to prevent dumping of cheap metals

The federal government is taking action to prevent Canada from becoming a back door for cheap offshore steel imports destined for the U.S. market.

The moves, announced Tuesday, came one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by telephone about steel and aluminum, the North American free-trade agreement and the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Canada promised to bolster its own borders against dumped offshore steel imports after the Trump administration exempted Canada and Mexico from 25 per cent tariffs on steel and 10 per cent levies on aluminum.

The federal government said the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will be given power to identify and stop companies that try to dodge the U.S. duties by slightly modifying products or assembling them in Canada or elsewhere then shipping the products to the United States with a made-in-Canada stamp on them.

The CBSA will also gain more flexibility to monitor prices in the domestic market of an exporting company to determine if prices are reliable or distorted.

Ottawa will also grant unions the ability to participate in trade remedy proceedings, including hearings at the Canadian International Trade Tribunal.

Canada has 71 trade remedy measure in place against steel and aluminum imports, the Prime Ministers’ Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Steel makers in Canada and some companies that buy steel in both Canada and the United States have urged the federal government to tighten Canada’s borders, noting that steel and aluminum destined for the United States can be diverted to Canada and then shipped to the United States or sold in Canada, causing production in steel mills in Canada to fall.

Sean Donnelly, president of ArcelorMittalDofasco, said during a visit by Mr. Trudeau to one of the company’s mills earlier this month that the industry is already aware of ships carrying steel originally destined for the United States diverting to Canada.