Ottawa confirms 75-per-cent rent relief for small businesses hit by pandemic

Ottawa will offer 75-per-cent rent relief for small businesses by subsidizing half their rent for April, May and June, and asking landlords to cover an additional quarter of the costs.

The Globe and Mail first reported details of the relief program on Thursday, including that the federal government would work with the provinces and territories to fund the program with forgivable loans. The funds will flow through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. to landlords of tenants who have had revenues drop at least 70 per cent since the novel-coronavirus pandemic began.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally announced the plan Friday in Ottawa. Small and medium businesses contribute half of Canada’s gross domestic product, but were also among the hardest hit as widespread shutdowns struck the country a month and a half ago. Many were already burdened with tight margins and minimal access to credit, only to find revenue collapse while fixed costs remained – the biggest of which is rent.

Ottawa said the program should launch by mid-May and apply retroactively to April and May rents – a schedule that will still leave many in the small-business community struggling ahead of the May 1 rent deadline.​​

Entrepreneurs have called on Ottawa for rent relief for nearly six weeks but heard nothing save for a promise April 16 that a program, called Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance, was on the way.

For some business owners, the federal government’s staggered approach to pandemic assistance funding has already forced them to close for good – leaving many wondering why Ottawa’s fiscal policy wasn’t designed in tandem with the health policy that forced the economic shutdown.

Ottawa said the loans will be forgiven if landlords agree to reduce small-business tenants’ rent by 75 per cent. In this case, tenants would pay a quarter of their usual rent, while landlords would absorb an additional quarter. Landlords must also agree not to evict tenants while the agreement is in place.

For businesses still unable to cover the remaining quarter of their monthly rent, Mr. Trudeau suggested they access the $40,000 Canada Emergency Business Account loan program, of which $10,000 can be forgivable if repayment terms are met.

Commercial rent is a provincial jurisdiction. The provinces will be expected to cover a quarter of the forgivable loans, Mr. Trudeau said, while Ottawa will cover the remainder.

Small businesses will be eligible if their monthly rent is $50,000 or less. Charities and non-profits are also eligible for the program.

Andrew Oliver, whose Oliver & Bonacini hospitality group has restaurants across the country, applauded the federal government for finally taking steps toward rent relief but said details needed to be more targeted than broad. Some of his businesses would qualify for the rent program because of the $50,000 rent cap; others wouldn’t, because of high rent in urban centres.

“Instead of the government putting out the fire, they’re just dousing it. It doesn’t mean the fire won’t grow or spread,” Mr. Oliver said in an interview.

Because the relief would flow to landlords, not the tenants themselves, some small businesses are worried their landlords may not take part in the program. Lee Sanger, who co-runs the Arts Off Main co-op gallery in East Vancouver, is confused by the lack of detail on how it will work. As far as she can tell, “We’re still dependent on what the landlord does,” she says.

Halifax entrepreneur Christian Rankin co-owns a wine bar called Obladee. He said it was great that Ottawa finally recognized the hospitality industry’s fixed costs, but said three months is too short-term of a program. “We’re the first ones to be shut down and we’ll be the last to recover,” Mr. Rankin says. “This helps cover rent for April, May and June – there’s another period of three, six, nine months or longer, where restaurants and retail are going to be looking at significantly lower revenue.”

