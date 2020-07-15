Ottawa deepens ties to Shopify with new small retailer support program during pandemic

The federal government is partnering with Shopify Inc. to help small Canadian retailers set up online stores for 90-day trials, as the governing Liberals deepen their ties to Canada’s most valuable public company during the pandemic.
The program, called Go Digital Canada, aims to help entrepreneurs sell their wares online while physical retail store sales remain slow due to COVID-19 precautions. Canadian entrepreneurs who’ve never used the Shopify platform before, and who sign up before Oct. 1, will get free access to the platform to run an online store for three months, with additional support and resources available to all entrepreneurs.
Small Business Minister Mary Ng announced the partnership with Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s chief operating officer, Wednesday afternoon, with hopes that thousands of businesses will sign up.
While the federal government has long had ties with Shopify, they appear to have established a closer relationship since sweeping economic shutdowns began draining small businesses’ revenues in March.
Shopify is also part of the Ontario government and the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario’s $58-million Digital Main Street program to help businesses in that province build and market websites. Ottawa has additionally thrown support behind a contact-tracing app that was developed by a group of Shopify volunteers. And behind the scenes, its chief executive officer Tobi Lutke has been regularly advising members of the government on digital affairs, including about contact tracing technology.
All this has happened as Shopify surged past the Royal Bank of Canada in recent months to become the country’s most valuable company by market capitalization. The company is now worth $154-billion – a 152-per-cent rise since the start of 2020 – as retailers worldwide have turned to its growing suite of services for merchants during the pandemic.
“This has been in the works since the pandemic hit,” said general manager Sylvia Ng, one of Shopify’s key leaders overseeing the Go Digital Canada program, which she said she hopes other companies will support as well. Shopify and the federal government, she said, “have a shared mutual interest and commitment to Shopify supporting the digitization of small businesses.” (Shopify’s Ms. Ng and Minister Ng are not related.)
While it is typical for leading tech companies to forge relationships with governments – Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet are among the top lobbyists in the U.S., and have been influential in shaping policy – Shopify has escalated its communications with Ottawa since the pandemic began.
The federal lobbyist registry shows that Shopify has lobbied the federal government 27 times since 2017, with 22 of the instances in the past six months.
Shopify’s head of government relations, Clark Rabbior, said the company wanted to share its small-business expertise with government once it realized the pandemic would have a dire effect on the sector.
“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we quickly realized we were at the front lines of who would be impacted the most by the pandemic, which is entrepreneurs and small business owners,” Mr. Rabbior said. “And at the same time, we’re at the forefront of this kind of shift to a new digital economy. ... We quickly realized that we needed to provide this feedback and this context to the government as they were rolling out support measures.”
Prior to this, Mr. Rabbior said, Shopify’s communications with governments centred around how to help other tech companies scale to its size. Few have reached Shopify’s size and level of influence in Canada since BlackBerry shifted its business away from handsets last decade – but now federal ministers regularly discuss promoting policies that would emulate Shopify’s success.
(Some tech executives say that Ottawa’s support for tech companies run counter to this because of the Liberals’ push for foreign direct investment from companies such as Google parent Alphabet and Amazon.)
Shopify representatives met with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister Ng in early May, the records show. They have had separate meetings with both Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Ng's chiefs of staff since the pandemic began as well. The meetings included discussions about small business, technology and education.
Mr. Lutke chaired the government’s economic strategy table on digital industries in 2017, and the company was set to participate in new high-level roundtable discussions with government before the arrival of COVID-19. Shopify has hosted Mr. Trudeau, Ms. Ng and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains at its offices for various events in recent years, and Mr. Trudeau spoke with Mr. Lutke onstage at the company’s annual Unite conference in 2018.
In a statement, Minister Ng said of Shopify: “Their work to help Canadian entrepreneurs go digital, as we increasingly shift online in response to COVID-19, will help create even more Canadian success stories.”
A survey of 500 entrepreneurs last month by the domain-name registration company GoDaddy found that only about half of Canadian small businesses had a website prior to the pandemic.
Shopify’s free trials for small businesses usually last 14 days, though it briefly opened up its platform for 90-day trials earlier in the pandemic. Go Digital Canada will include a central hub with resources to help entrepreneurs expand the digital side of their business. The company also said it would offer other free services to merchants who participate, including free point-of-sale card readers for some eligible retailers until Oct. 31.