Open this photo in gallery: Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Finance, speaks at a meeting of federal, provincial, and territorial finance ministers in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The federal government is punting a flagship innovation funding scheme to beyond the next election and launching a long-promised review of its biggest single spending initiative for funding research and development, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.

The department of finance said in a release it would delay the “full implementation” of the Canada Innovation Corporation (CIC), a funding agency first announced in the 2022 budget, to “no later than 2026-27.” The government said in February the CIC was supposed to be up and running this year.

The delay would potentially take the launch of the CIC to after the next federal election, which is slated to happen in October 2025, meaning it might not launch at all if there is a change in government.

The government also said it will launch consultations next month on a “cost-neutral modernization of the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax incentive program,” which provides roughly $3-billion a year in tax credits to companies who employ knowledge workers across Canada. The review was first promised in the 2022 federal budget.

In addition, the government said it would implement recommended improvements to the Business Development Bank of Canada, its small-business financing arm, after a recent legislative review of the agency.

The government said in this year’s budget in February the CIC would receive $2.6-billion over four years, and be funded each year after. Ms. Freeland and Innovation Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a forward to a blueprint document at the time that CIC would “not be just another funding agency” but an “outcome-driven organization with a clear and focused mandate to help Canadian businesses across all sectors and regions become more innovative and productive.”

One of the aims was to put Canadian companies in a position to play a bigger role in the United States as the U.S. shifts its trading focus away from China.

Government officials promised the CIC would have a clear mandate to help Canadian businesses across sectors and regions become more innovative and productive while being guided by private sector expertise. CIC was also set to take over one of Canada’s oldest innovation funding programs, the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP), now managed by the National Research Council. Under the new plan, that transfer would only happen once the CIC is fully implemented and that RIAP would stay put at NRC until then.

The Canada Innovation Corporation Act received royal assent in June and the government promised it would be up and running this year with a board and chief executive in place by last spring. But there has been no news for months and the government has still not announced who will run it. The finance minister’s fall economic statement made no mention of it.

CIC was set to be the latest in a long line of big programs from the Trudeau government to spur innovation and boost productivity, including the superclusters program, that have failed to make a meaningful impact on Canada’s chronically lacking productivity performance.

However, Ottawa’s funding of early-stage technology has come under intense scrutiny after an investigation into another agency – Sustainable Development Technology Canada – uncovered evidence of inappropriate funding and conflict-of-interest breaches.

In the House of Commons and in parliamentary committee hearings, opposition Conservative MPs have seized on the controversy, referring to SDTC as a “billion-dollar Liberal green slush fund.” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he would shut it down if he could.

SDTC, which was established more than two decades ago, has been unable to fulfill its role as Canada’s largest funder of green technology since early October. Mr. Champagne suspended the agency after receiving the report into the probe, which was triggered early this year by whistle-blower complaints. He ordered SDTC to implement a series of corrective measures, and a review of its human resources practices. The agency’s ability to provide grants will be frozen until those are completed to his satisfaction, he said.

Since the report was released, long-time chief executive Leah Lawrence and board chair Annette Verschuren have resigned, and the federal Auditor-General has launched her own investigation.

The government had initially announced the formation of the CIC along with the $15-billion Canada Growth Fund last year. The arm’s-length fund is now operating, and recently announced its first investment: $90-million for a Calgary-based geothermal energy company. The CGF is set up to deploy a combination of financial instruments, including equity, debt, contracts for difference and offtake agreements, to reduce investment risks for the private sector and help meet climate targets.