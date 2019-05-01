Ottawa doubles loan program for farmers hit in canola row with China

Open this photo in gallery Marie-Claude Bibeau, the federal Agriculture Minister, said Ottawa is more than doubling the amount of money all farmers can borrow under a government-backed financing program to $1-million from $400,000. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Canadian government has unveiled a financial aid package for canola growers hit by Chinese restrictions on Canada’s biggest crop.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, the federal Agriculture Minister, said Ottawa is more than doubling the amount of money all farmers can borrow under a government-backed financing program to $1-million from $400,000 as grain traders look for new markets to replace Canada’s biggest buyer of the oilseed. For canola growers, the measures include an increase to the interest-free portion of the cash advances to $500,000 from $100,000, and the promise of government efforts to find new global markets for Canada’s most valuable crop.

“These measures will give canola producers the support they need to manage their cash flow,” Ms. Bibeau told reporters on Wednesday in Ottawa. “It will give them the flexibility to sell their canola at the best time, at the best price.”

China has withdrawn import licences for major canola sellers, saying the crops contain unacceptable numbers of pests. The canola industry and the federal government reject these claims and are seeking to send inspectors to China to verify the Chinese claims.

The trade action is believed to be retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese telecom executive at the request of the United States. Shortly after Huawei Technologies Co.’s Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver, two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were seized by Chinese authorities and remain in custody.

Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, said while a complaint with the World Trade Organization is an option, the government and industry agree the best way to tackle the dispute is by talking with the Chinese and verifying the science of their grounds for rejecting the crop.

“The basis of their allegation is there are impurities in canola that has been sent by Canada to China. Canola that has been inspected twice by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, once before the crop left the shores of Canada and yet again after the Chinese allegations were known to us,” Mr. Carr said.

“We haven’t had any evidence of the irregularities,” said Ms. Bibeau, adding Canada is still awaiting approval from China of a request to send food inspectors to China to verify the claims.

Canada is the world’s biggest grower of canola seed, used to make cooking oil, animal feed and biofuels. Until the Chinese restrictions, the crop accounted for 17 per cent of all Canadian exports to China, which buys about $2.7-billion worth of Canadian canola in a year.

Canadian grain traders sell canola to 50 countries, but China remains the biggest customer.

Mr. Carr said Canada is working to reach trade deals with other markets to reduce overreliance on China. Mr. Carr said he is leading a canola trade mission to Japan and South Korea in June, and will work with other Asian countries to explore more sales of the oilseed. “It’s critical that Canada have other markets,” he said.