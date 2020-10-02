Ottawa expands Regional Relief and Recovery Fund with additional $600-million

The federal government announced a $600-million extension to its Regional Relief and Recovery Fund to support small and medium-sized businesses on Friday as entrepreneurs wait for updates to Ottawa’s larger pandemic rent-relief and wage-subsidy initiatives.
The program was designed to give SMBs financial support through partially forgivable loans if they were ineligible for for the larger programs, such as Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans or Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) funding. Businesses can apply for the program through local offices of federal regional development agencies, such as the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Western Economic Diversification Canada.
A spokesperson for Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly said Friday that the initial $962-million funding envelope for the program had been spent and had assisted 12,000 SMBs across the country. Of the new $600-million, $184-million will flow through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and $22.3-million will be disbursed by the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario. Figures for other regions were not immediately available.
The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund primarily offers interest-free loans of up to $40,000 that can become one-quarter forgivable if a business meets repayment terms, similar to CEBA. Larger loans are also available for some businesses but not necessarily forgivable. Grants are available to not-for-profits.
Small businesses often have thin profit margins and were immediately put in precarious positions as revenue collapsed when pandemic shutdowns began in March. But for many entrepreneurs, the summer’s gradual economic reopening did not mean a return to regular revenues, let alone compensate for revenues lost during the pandemic’s early months.
The threat of further shutdowns looms with the coming winter. In Quebec, bars and restaurants are already shut down for much of October, though they’ve been offered additional financial supports by the provincial government as it tries to battle rising COVID-19 infection numbers. Small businesses have been clamouring for additional federal support, with many worried whole swaths of the economy could be lost; the Canadian Chamber of Commerce has warned that 60 per cent of the country’s restaurants could shut down permanently by November.
In its Throne Speech last week, the federal government signalled it would extend its wage subsidy through next summer and expand the CEBA loan program to better assist entrepreneurs with fixed costs – including rent, as it winds down its CECRA program.
The rent program was widely criticized because it required landlords to apply, leaving many tenants powerless to receive rent support. As of Sept. 28, Ottawa said only $1.68-billion had been spent of the $2.97-billion earmarked for the joint federal-provincial initiative. That program expired on Wednesday, leaving thousands of entrepreneurs with no rent support just as COVID-19 cases began spiking in regions across the country.
Ms. Joly’s office said that more than 46,000 jobs in Ontario had been supported by the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund’s initial funding. Of the new funding, $36-million will be disbursed by Community Futures Development Corporations to rural businesses.
The federal government’s other regional development agencies are the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.
