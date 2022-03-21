Canada’s government is expected to name digital banking consultant Abraham Tachjian as its open banking lead this week, filling a new role created to steer the design of a new system for sharing financial data in Canada, sources say.

Mr. Tachjian is currently director of digital banking at PricewaterhouseCoopers, better known as PwC, and will take on responsibility for creating and launching an open banking system for Canada, according to four sources with knowledge of the appointment.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to discuss the appointment before it is announced.

Mr. Tachjian could not immediately be reached for comment. Spokespeople for Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault and PwC spokesperson were not immediately available to respond.

An expert panel that urged the federal government to act quickly to craft an open banking regime recommended the creation of a new open banking lead in a report released last year. Mr. Tachjian will be accountable to the federal Finance Department, and is tasked with convening stakeholders to hammer out the necessary details to launch the system. He would then hand control to a purpose-built entity that has yet to be created to administer open banking on an ongoing basis.

Ottawa has been slow to embrace open banking. The expert panel’s report was submitted to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland last April after multiple rounds of consultations that date back to 2018. The Liberal government released the report to the public in August, then promised to implement the report’s recommendations during a federal election campaign later last year. The appointment of Mr. Tachjian is the first significant step forward since then, and a timeline to launch open banking in Canada by early 2023 proposed by the panel now seems unlikely.

A lawyer by training, Mr. Tachjian had experience as legal counsel at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. before he was named director of digital banking at British-based Standard Chartered Bank. He also worked for Hong Kong-based Mox Bank, a virtual start-up backed by Standard Chartered. He joined PwC early in 2020, and took part in the recent round of consultations that contributed to the expert panel report.

