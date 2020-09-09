 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Ottawa, financial institutions partner to launch $221-million Black entrepreneur initiative

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils plans for post-coronavirus recovery for Black owned business and entrepreneurs in Toronto.

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

The federal government and Canadian financial institutions are collaborating to invest up to nearly $221-million to launch Canada’s first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.

The program will help thousands of Black business owners and entrepreneurs across the country to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and to grow their businesses, Mr. Trudeau said at an event in Toronto.

The federal government will contribute nearly $93-million over four years as a part of this program, he said.

“An investment in Black excellence, is an investment in economic empowerment,” Mr. Trudeau said. “Economic empowerment is justice. It’s justice against a system that has locked out far too many Black entrepreneurs, and denied them the same opportunities as other Canadians.”

Details of the program announced Wednesday include up to $53-million to develop and implement a fund to support Black-led businesses and organizations. The fund is designed to help Black businesses and entrepreneurs access funding and capital, as well as mentorship and financial planning services.

The program also includes up to $33.3-million of federal money for a new Black entrepreneurship loan fund that will give loans of between $25,000 and $250,000 for Black business owners and entrepreneurs.

The federal government said it is partnering with financial institutions, including RBC, BMO Financial Group, Scotiabank, CIBC, National Bank, TD, Vancity, and Alterna Savings, to make up to $128-million available in additional capital for lending.

The government also said Wednesday there will be up to $6.5-million to create and sustain a new Black entrepreneurship knowledge hub that will collect data on the state of Black entrepreneurship in order to identify barriers to success and opportunities for growth.

The pandemic has shone a light on the inequalities that disproportionately hurt Black Canadians, Mr. Trudeau said, adding it underscored the need to restart the economy in a way that allows Canadians an equal chance to succeed.

Liberal MP Greg Fergus, the chair of the parliamentary Black caucus, called Wednesday’s announcement historic.

Mr. Fergus said it does not eliminate systemic discrimination and the consequences in one fell swoop but he called it a positive step forward.

“It is a way for Black Canadians to tell a different story to non-Black Canadians about what we want to do, a prosperity we want to create, the opportunities that are before us,” he said.

“Now we have the means to do this. It is also an opportunity for the Black community to tell ourselves a different story; that we are economic actors.”

