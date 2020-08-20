Ottawa, Ford government reach agreement with 3M to make N95 masks in Brockville, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery 3M brand N95 particulate respirators are displayed on a table on July 28, 2020 in San Anselmo, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The federal and Ontario governments have secured an agreement with 3M that will see it produce N95 masks at a Brockville, Ont., facility.

A spokesman for Ontario’s minister of economic development says Ottawa and the province will each contribute $23.3 million to help increase production capacity.

Under the agreement announced today the facility is expected to produce up to 100 million N95 mask a year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford are expected to announce the deal tomorrow in Brockville, Ont.

Ford has repeatedly said the province needs to ramp up its own personal protective gear production capacity in light of the pandemic.

He has also been publicly critical of U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to limit the export of N95 masks from American plants.

