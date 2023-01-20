Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra speaks at a news conference at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Nov. 14, 2022.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The federal government has announced it is ready to approve commercial space launches on Canadian soil on an interim basis as it moves to put regulations in place to support a nascent domestic launch industry.

The announcement comes as demand for access to space is expected to grow dramatically, with telecommunications providers around the world seeking to offer mobile broadband internet access via satellite.

“In today’s world we are seeing a great deal of private sector leadership supporting space-related projects and our government wants to encourage and welcome that kind of private sector investment and innovation here at home,” said Omar Alghabra, federal transport minister, during a news briefing on Friday at Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que.

Transport Canada has federal jurisdiction over rocket launches inside Canada’s borders. Mr. Alghabra said that, for the first time, his department will consider requests from private companies to launch satellites from Canada on a “case by case” basis. At the same time, the government will work toward establishing a regulatory framework for the industry which includes safety and other considerations.

The announcement is a win for Maritime Launch Services, a Halifax-based company that is currently building a launch facility near Canso, Nova Scotia. Ottawa’s official stamp of approval for the activity for may also help draw in international companies who are looking to increase launch capacity.

Despite Canada’s six-decade long history of utilizing space for a wide range of applications, the absence of a domestic launch facility remains a gaping hole in the country’s space sector.

For years there was little expectation in the industry of this changing. But recent advances in satellite technology have led to smaller spacecraft which are often launched together in large batches. This has opened the door to a future in which tens of thousands of more satellites than are present today are flying overhead for communications and spaceborne monitoring.

Mike Mueller, CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, welcomed Friday’s announcement, which he said would boost the industry directly as well as provide indirect opportunities and jobs for a broader range of companies that support the aerospace sector.

“This is a sector poised to increase exponentially,” Mr. Mueller said.