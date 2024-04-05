Ottawa has announced $100-million to improve how housing in Canada is built, marking the Trudeau government’s latest multimillion dollar pledge to deal with the lack of affordable housing in the country.

Half of the new funding will support a new Homebuilding Technology and Innovation Fund that will work with the construction industry to adopt new materials and methods of building homes such as modular and prefabricated housing units.

The other $50-million will help existing homebuilding projects that are already using different and innovative construction techniques from prefabricated and modular housing manufacturers.

The federal government also said it will spend $11.6-million to produce a new housing design catalogue, a throwback to post-Second World War homebuilding in Canada when Ottawa created a series of pre-approved home designs to speed up housing development.

The Housing Design Catalogue will standardize up to 50 home blueprints and will include frames for modular homes, row houses and fourplexes. Ottawa wants the blueprints to simplify the construction process and make it easier for builders to win approvals to erect new homes.

“We need to build more homes in this country, and in order to meet the moment, we need to change how we build them,” Sean Fraser, the minister of housing, infrastructure and communities, said in a news release announcing the funding.

Friday’s housing funding announcement is the fourth this week and comes ahead of the federal government’s spring budget, which is scheduled for April 16. The Trudeau government is under pressure to improve the housing market, where the price of a typical home in Canada tops $700,000 and the average national rental rate for a one-bedroom unit is around $2,000.

Earlier this week, Ottawa said it would provide $6-billion to improve the infrastructure for housing development; $1.5-billion to preserve existing affordable rental units; and $15-billion to supplement an existing rental building plan called the Apartment Construction Loan Program.

The construction program, which Ottawa said has now reached $55-billion in total, provides developers with cheap loans in exchange for some affordable rental housing.

Of that amount, the government said that $500-million will support new rental housing projects that use new construction techniques from prefabricated and modular housing types.