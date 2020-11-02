 Skip to main content

Ottawa introduces bill to provide businesses with direct access to rent relief

The Canadian Press
The federal government has introduced a long-awaited bill to provide businesses with direct access to emergency rent relief – almost a month after announcing the new measure.

The bill would also extend the federal emergency wage subsidy until June, 2021.

The government’s previous rent-relief program was widely criticized because it needed buy-in from landlords, many of whom did not participate.

The new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy is intended to allow commercial tenants to apply directly for rent and mortgage-interest support.

Until Dec. 19, it would cover up to 65 per cent of eligible expenses to businesses, charities and non-profits that have suffered a revenue drop owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claims could be made retroactively for the period that began on Sept. 27.

