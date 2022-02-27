Vehicles of Russian state-controlled broadcaster Russia Today (RT) are seen near the Red Square in central Moscow, Russia June 15, 2018.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

The minister who oversees Canada’s broadcasting system said Ottawa is exploring “all options” amid calls for a Russian state-funded television channel to be taken off the air.

The Kremlin-controlled television network RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is carried by BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp. and Shaw Communications Inc., according to RT’s website.

The Globe reported in 2017 that some of the country’s biggest television providers were being paid by RT to carry the channel. Such arrangements are unusual in the TV distribution business, as typically cable and satellite companies pay specialty television channels for the right to distribute them.

Canada’s Official Opposition has called the broadcaster a tool of Moscow that spreads “disinformation and propaganda.” A January report by the U.S. State Department called Russian state-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik “critical elements in Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem” and said the channels have been used to try to sway public opinion about Ukraine in Europe, the United States and even as far away as Latin America.

Ihor Michalchyshyn, CEO of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said Moscow is using RT to justify its war against Ukraine and that makes it even more crucial to bar it from any Canadian-regulated broadcasting.

Interim Conservative Leader Candace Bergen said Ottawa must issue an “order of general application directing the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to adopt a new broadcasting policy” that revokes the licenses of such outlets “so that Russia Today (RT) is taken off Canada’s airwaves.”

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Saturday that the federal government is exploring how to get RT off the air in Canada. “I share the concerns of many Canadians about the presence of Russia Today in our broadcasting system. We’re looking at all options,” Mr. Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Barry Kiefl, president of Ottawa-based research firm Canadian Media Research Inc., called on Canada’s cable and satellite companies to voluntarily stop broadcasting the channel.

“It’s really a moral question: Should our cable companies be making money off of the carriage of what is clearly a propaganda channel?” Mr. Kiefl said, noting that Canada’s airspace has been closed to Russian aircraft operators and that Russian booze has been pulled from the shelves at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

Spokespeople for BCE, Rogers, Telus and Shaw did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.