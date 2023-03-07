Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson speaks at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) in Toronto on March 6, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Canadian federal government is doling out $344-million as part of its long-term multibillion-dollar spending plan on critical minerals, including a small amount for embattled smaller mining companies who are struggling to raise capital after the crackdown on China.

The funding announcement, which was made at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto by federal minister of natural resources Jonathan Wilkinson, comes after pressure has grown on Ottawa to do more to help small companies impacted by last year’s ban on new investment from China.

Last year, federal industry minister François-Philippe Champagne ordered three Chinese state-owned firms to divest from Canadian lithium exploration companies. He also said that he would not allow any more investment by foreign state-owned firms into the Canadian critical minerals sector, unless there was exceptionally good reason to do so.

China over the past decade has emerged as a huge threat to Western countries because of its dominance in critical minerals. The Asian superpower also recently interfered in Canada’s democracy with The Globe and Mail reporting that it attempted to influence the result of two recent federal elections. The restriction on China, however, have hurt small Canadian mining companies, which previously leaned on the deep-pocketed investor for funding.

Mr. Wilkinson announced on Tuesday that Ottawa is providing $14-million in funding to be distributed among Sherritt International, E3 Lithium, FPX Nickel Corporation, Search Minerals, Geomega Resources and Prairie Lithium. The six were singled out because they are embarking on pilot studies that could lower the cost of production in critical minerals and reduce carbon emissions.

The vast majority of the funding announced by will go to federal programs. Ottawa’s Critical Minerals Technology and Innovation Program will receive $144-million, $79-million will go towards improving geoscience and mapping to help government scientists identify early stage minerals projects, and $40-million will be directed toward improving indigenous consultation and regulatory dialogue in northern Canada.

Just this week, the thorny issue of indigenous consent came to the fore with Ontario’s Neskantaga First Nation alleging it hasn’t been adequately consulted on the Ring of Fire battery metals project. Neskantaga said that the operator of the project, Australia’s Ring of Fire Metals, will have to use force if it wants to develop the nickel project located in the province’s far north.

Last year, Ottawa earmarked $3.8-billion to be spent on stimulating the critical mineral industry in Canada over eight years. Well over a billion has already been spent with large multinational mining companies receiving the bulk of the funding.

Among the recipients have been Rio Tinto Group, which stands to receive over $200-million for a scandium project and BHP Group Ltd., which received $100-million for its massive new Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan. A third Australian company, Ring of Fire Metals, wants the Federal government to spend at least $1-billion to support infrastructure into the Ring of Fire.

The Canadian government is under pressure to increase its spending even more on critical minerals to match the United States. Over the past year, in the absence of support from Ottawa, the U.S. department of energy has started taking billion=dollar loan applications from Canadian companies, and the U.S. department of defense is poised to provide hundreds of millions in funding for scores of early stage feasibility studies being done by Canadian critical minerals companies.