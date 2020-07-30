Ottawa orders federal review of Alberta coal mine expansion

The federal government will take a second look at a major expansion planned for an Alberta coal mine, citing the project’s increased output and size, and the related environmental impact.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told The Globe and Mail on Thursday the project comes with “significant effects” that fall under federal jurisdiction, thus triggering the need for an assessment.

The existing Vista coal mine, in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near the town of Hinton, is owned by the U.S. coal giant Cline Group. It began shipping coal for export in May 2019, and is looking to double - or possibly even triple - its output. It currently produces about six million tonnes a year of thermal coal (which is burned to generate electricity), all of it for export to mostly Asian markets. The expansion would increase that to between 13 million and 15 million tonnes.

Mr. Wilkinson said he was particularly worried that Vista lodged two separate project applications for the mine’s expansion.

“That would lead me to be concerned that this is, perhaps, an exercise in project splitting for the purpose of avoiding a federal assessment,” he said.

Thursday’s announcement walks back a decision Mr. Wilkinson made last December to keep the federal government out of the approvals process for the mine’s expansion.

Mr. Wilkinson said that initial determination was made off the back off the first expansion, but the second application - submitted only a couple of months ago - changed the picture.

“When we saw the second project come forward, we looked at the two - as we should in the context of the overall increase in the production of coal and the environmental impact - and made the determination that we really should be thinking about the two as a single project,” he said.

Combined, the two expansions would increase coal production by 20,000 tonnes per day, and increase the mine’s surface area by 49.7 per cent, he said. The limits that would have automatically triggered a federal assessment are 5,000 tonnes and 50 per cent.

When combined with requests from the Louis Bull Tribe and the Stoney Nakoda Nations for a review, and concerns from the public and several environmental groups, Mr. Wilkinson thinks it’s clear the project should face a federal assessment.

Separate but related to the Vista decision, Mr. Wilkinson also released the terms of reference for a strategic assessment of thermal coal.

The review will consider the health and economic impacts of thermal coal mining in the context of Canada’s international commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It will also take into account Canada’s membership of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, an international group aiming to convince the world’s wealthiest countries to eliminate coal as a source of electricity by 2030, and the rest of the world by 2050.

“I think Canadians expect us to look at whether or not we should continue to be exporting thermal coal at a time when we’re telling other governments that they shouldn’t be using it,” Mr. Wilkinson told The Globe.

Thursday’s decision on the Vista project comes after a group of 47 environmental, Indigenous, health and faith-based organizations wrote to Mr. Wilkinson earlier this month, urging him to reconsider his December decision.

Among those signatories was Ecojustice. The group’s lawyer, Fraser Thomson, called Mr. Wilkinson’s stance “climate hypocrisy,” noting if it were a brand new mine rather than an expansion, it would automatically trigger a federal assessment.

Mr. Thomson said Ottawa’s initial decision to wash its hands of a review doesn’t mix with its three-year-old program to convince the world to wean itself off coal power. Canada and the United Kingdom jointly launched the alliance in November, 2017.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called coal “the dirtiest of all fossil fuels.”

“Let me be very blunt about this. Coal represents perhaps the greatest challenge to the world not meeting its climate change targets,” Mr. Trudeau said. “Unless we reduce coal consumption, we are not going to be able to prevent catastrophic global warming.”

- With files from The Canadian Press

