Ottawa postpones auction of 5G spectrum due to pandemic

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
The federal government is postponing its planned auction of 3,500 MHz spectrum – radio waves deemed critical for the deployment of 5G wireless technology – by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bidding for the rights to the radio waves, which are used to send wireless signals, will now begin on June 15, 2021. It was originally slated to start on Dec. 15.

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains said the postponement will allow telecom providers to focus on keeping Canadians connected during the global health crisis.

The decision follows similar moves by other governments around the world – including those of Portugal, Spain, France, Austria and Denmark – who have also postponed auctions since the pandemic erupted.

During spectrum auctions, telecom companies typically fly in consultants from around the world and set up so-called war rooms to coordinate bidding – practices that pose logistical challenges in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Carriers have also had their revenues impacted by store closures and a drop-off in roaming fees, leaving them with less cash to bid on the radio waves.

