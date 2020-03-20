 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Ottawa receives 500,000 new applications for Employment Insurance as coronavirus-related layoffs increase

David ParkinsonEconomics Reporter
A half-million Canadian workers have filed for Employment Insurance benefits in the past four days alone, as evidence of the deep job losses related to COVID-19 quickly piles up on the government’s doorstep.

Officials in Employment and Social Development Canada confirmed Friday that the department has received “approximately 500,000 EI applications” over the past four days. The confirmation followed comments by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his morning press conference in which he referred to the 500,000 figure, saying that it compared to just 27,000 in the same week a year ago.

“In the past week, Service Canada and many government agencies have received a historic number of calls from concerned Canadians,” he said. “I know people are anxious to get the help they deserve, and our government is working as fast as possible to support them.”

In addition to workers who would normally be eligible for EI benefits after losing their jobs, the government this week announced emergency support programs to be administered through EI to provide funds for self-employed workers and others who normally wouldn’t qualify, as well as for workers required to stay home under quarantine or to care for family members.

“This is, of course, an unprecedented situation, and it’s putting a lot of pressure on our system. But we’re on it,” Mr. Trudeau said.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe noted that 500,000 jobs represents 2.6 per cent of total Canadian employment - which he said is about in line with the percentage of job losses in July, 1932, the worst month for job losses during the Great Depression.

“It seems clear to me that this is the sharpest negative shock we’ve ever seen,” Mr. Tombe said via Twitter.

“Despite the depth, hopefully it’ll be short.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
