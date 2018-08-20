Ottawa revisits fuel standards plans as Trump moves to roll back U.S. rules

The federal government is revisiting its auto fuel-efficiency standards for the years 2021-2025 to determine whether to maintain the existing rules or align with the Trump administration’s proposal for less-stringent ones.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna on Monday released a discussion paper that kicks off a scheduled evaluation of the existing 2021-25 regulations, which were put in place in partnership with the previous U.S. administration in 2014.

In a review this spring, the Environmental Protection Agency concluded those standards are not appropriate, as they would drive up costs to the industry and motorists. Earlier this month, the Trump administration proposed freezing fuel-efficiency regulations at 2020 levels, and declared California no longer has the right to set its own standards, a decision that state has vowed to fighting in court.

As a result, the Liberal government in Ottawa is now conducting its review while watching developments in the U.S. to determine whether there will be one, weakened federal standard, or two competing ones in which California is joined by other states.

Canada has typically harmonizes its vehicle efficiency regulations with the United States due to the fully integrated nature of the North American vehicle market. However, to help meet its Paris climate commitments, Ottawa is now counting on the tougher rules – which would cut average GHG emissions from light-duty vehicles by half from 2015 to 2025.

“Cleaner cars are good news for the planet, and they save Canadians money at the pump,” Ms. McKenna said in a release.

“We’re committed to cutting pollution across the transportation sector while maintaining a strong and competitive auto industry.”

Canada’s auto sector has consistently urged the federal government to align its regulation with those in the United States, as the American industry has pushed for one set of standards.

Canadian carmakers are already coping with the uncertainty of the NAFTA negotiations and likelihood of greater North American content required to ship vehicles duty-free across the border. Officials in the sector have warned that Canada needs to be focused on competitiveness issues as it diverges on environmental policy from the Trump administration.

“During these consultations, Canada will continue to pay close attention to the U.S. regulatory process, as well as the actions of California and other like-minded U.S. states,” Caroline Theriault, press secretary to Ms. McKenna, said.

In the discussion paper, Environment Canada said it would review the regulations in the context of Canada’s commitment under the Paris Climate Accord to reduce emission by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

It will also look at competitiveness issues and cost impacts, including higher vehicle purchase price as well as savings from lower fuel consumption. If it determines that changes to the regulations are required, Environment Canada will initiate a separate consultation process.

The transportation sector accounts for a quarter of the country’s annual emissions of greenhouse gases and the federal government is pursuing several policy measures aimed at reducing them.

Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions are expected to be seven million tonnes lower in 2030 because of increasing stringency for new model year 2022 and later vehicles. That represents 3.6 per cent of the reductions needed to meet the Paris commitment.