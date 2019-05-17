 Skip to main content

Report on Business Ottawa set to award contract to build two ferries to Quebec’s Davie shipyard

Montreal
The Canadian Press
The federal government is signalling its intention to award a contract to Quebec’s Davie shipyard for the construction of two ferries.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said today in a statement Ottawa will issue an Advance Contract Award Notice to the builder located in Levis, Que., across the St. Lawrence River from Quebec City.

That type of notice is awarded to a company the government believes is the only such firm capable of performing the work.

Any other company that thinks it can meet the contract requirements has 15 days to notify the federal government.

Garneau’s statement says Ottawa concluded Chantier Davie is the only known Canadian shipyard with the capacity, recent experience and capability to build the ferries in the required time.

The two new ships will replace MV Madeleine, which ferries passengers between Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., and Souris, P.E.I., as well as MV Holiday Island, which ferries people between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.

