Report on Business

Ottawa set to declare plastics as toxic in blow to Alberta

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Kathryn Blaze Baum
A young boy fixes his gloves as he waits in line at a COVID assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Sept. 24, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ottawa will release its preliminary list of banned single-use plastic items and announce its plan to designate plastic a toxic substance on Wednesday, according to multiple industry sources, a move Alberta fears will undermine its petrochemical sector and its goal of becoming a plastics-recycling hub.

The federal Liberals campaigned in 2019 on a promise to ban some single-use plastics by 2021 as part of a national strategy to reduce waste and pollution. But Alberta is betting big on plastics as it tries to create jobs and get its economy back on track after demand and prices for crude plummeted in the spring, paving the way toward a projected $24.2-billion deficit.

Alberta’s associate minister of natural gas, Dale Nally, said Ottawa should focus on creating a circular economy that governs plastics from manufacture through to recycling, instead of banning single-use items and labelling the substance toxic.

Industry, meanwhile, worries the designation sends mixed messages to Canadians whose use of plastic-based personal protective equipment has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Mr. Nally told The Globe and Mail the federal government is being motivated by “emotion and passion,” and accused it of “virtue signalling because it sounds nice to say we’re going to call plastic a toxic substance.”

“If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that plastic is not the enemy,” he said.

The industry sources who spoke to The Globe and Mail are being kept confidential because they were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly.

Alberta’s natural gas strategy, released Tuesday, outlines the province’s plan to establish a “centre of excellence" for plastics recycling by 2030. As part of that goal, it wants to put in place provincewide recycling and diversion systems, and co-ordinate with other North American jurisdictions to create economies of scale.

The province also wants to collaborate with the federal government on plastic policies and “realistic” waste-reduction targets.

Earlier this year, the federal government released a draft state-of-the-science assessment on plastic pollution – a report that effectively armed Ottawa with the scientific basis to regulate plastics. The assessment said macroplastics, which have particles greater than five millimetres, cause harm to the environment, while the impacts of microplastics were found to be less clear and sometimes contradictory.

The report pointed to several single-use plastic items that are commonly found on shorelines and in water systems around the world – straws, grocery bags, cutlery, coffee stirrers – providing a clue into what will be included in Wednesday’s proposed list of items to banned.

Listing plastics as toxic under Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) will provide the government with the authority to regulate and limit certain products. In a minority Parliament, it is considered more expedient for the Liberals to use the existing act than to curry multiparty support for new legislation governing plastics.

“Using CEPA is the fastest and most effective way forward when it comes to regulating plastics,” said David Boyd, an environmental lawyer who serves as the UN special rapporteur on human rights and environment.

But industry – and the Alberta government – chafe at the word “toxic” when it comes to plastic.

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, whose members include petrochemical companies that produce plastics, has been urging the federal government to avoid listing some plastics as toxic and take a different tack to meet its waste-reduction goals. The association would prefer that Ottawa amend CEPA’s pollution-prevention provisions or introduce standalone legislation.

Association president and chief executive Bob Masterson said demand for plastic products has grown markedly because of COVID-19, “but now we have the government saying this material is toxic.”

“What more concerns us is that campaigners will use that toxic designation to create further confusion with consumers, and encourage them to deselect plastics. That’s what bothers us,” he said.

The Alberta government doesn’t like it either. Mr. Nally said he is worried it will prevent his province from becoming a recycling hub and global top 10 producer of petrochemicals.

Moira Kelly, press secretary for federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, said the toxic designation will do nothing to affect the interprovincial movement of recyclable materials in Canada.

“Many products listed under schedule one of CEPA still flow across borders. We are also working with the provinces and territories to ensure recycling policies work seamlessly across provincial borders in order to encourage efficient recycling,” she said in an e-mail.

Plastic and other substances need to be put on Schedule 1 of CEPA so they can be regulated, she said, “but this does not necessarily mean they are ‘toxic’ in the way the word is commonly used.”

Sensitive to industry concerns, she said the federal government is considering removing or changing the word “toxic” in CEPA as it modernizes the act.

Nevertheless, Mr. Masterson said Ottawa’s move to include plastics in CEPA is “a problematic approach.”

He said while the association understands the desire for a national approach to managing plastic waste and recyclables, CEPA is the wrong tool to use, because provinces set waste policies – not Ottawa.

“They’re trying to drive a square peg into a round hole,” he said. “CEPA is intended to deal with chemical products, chemical substances that pose harm to the environment and the public. It is not intended to deal with products such as plastic bags and straws and other consumer goods like that.”

Environmental organizations have for months urged the federal government to deem plastics toxic. Greenpeace Canada has said the evidence to support the regulatory tactic is clear, citing the need to protect marine life and move away from fossil fuels, regardless of what format they’re in.

In a report released earlier this year, organization Environmental Defence recommended Ottawa include plastics in Schedule 1 as a precursor to a ban on specific polymers (such as polystyrene, which is used to make Styrofoam) and certain single-use items (such as cutlery and lightweight plastic bags).

The group’s plastics program manager, Ashley Wallis, welcomed Ottawa’s plans to designate plastics as toxic, calling the move “absolutely critical” to the government’s efforts to reduce plastic waste.

“It will give the government the authority to manage plastics throughout their lifecycle, by doing things like setting recycled content standards and recycling targets, and developing and enforcing a list of single-use plastics that they plan to ban,” Ms. Wallis said.

Toxic substances are defined under CEPA as those that cause, or may cause, immediate or long-term harm to the environment, biological diversity or human health. Substances already on the list include greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane; mercury; asbestos; lead; formaldehyde; and bisphenol A (BPA), a synthetic chemical used in some plastics.

Virtually all plastics produced globally are made from fossil fuels. Most plastics in Canada come from ethane, a component of natural gas.

