The federal government has announced $55 million in funding to expand high-speed internet in several rural, remote and Indigenous communities in New Brunswick.

Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings says the funding will help connect 11,000 households.

Speaking in Miramichi, N.B., this morning, Hutchings said high-speed internet is important to the economies of rural areas.

Details of the projects with Rogers and Xplornet will be announced in the coming months.

Hutchings says there will still be about 20,000 New Brunswick homes without high-speed access that will need to be included in future projects.

The federal government has set a national target of giving all Canadians access to high-speed internet by 2030.

