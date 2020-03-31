Ottawa expands efforts to tap private sector for medical technology needs in fight against COVID-19

The federal government is ramping up its pandemic industrial strategy, bringing together both domestic startups and some of the biggest name in corporate Canada to help make urgently needed medical technology on Canadian soil to deal with the COVID-19 crisis

On Tuesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government had finalized deals with two Canadian startups to provide innovative solutions that will allow for one million tests for coronavirus in the next year and the production of 500 ventilator units in the coming months. “Canadian companies are answering the call to provide critical support to our health care workers, who are on the front lines of our country’s fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Spartan BioScience Inc. of Ottawa, which makes portable DNA testing machines that can produce coronavirus tests results in 30 minutes, has inked a $78 million order with Ottawa to provide 100 of the machines, and one million test kits, in the next 12 months. It has also signed a $68-million deal to supply a similar amount of machines and test-kits to Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Toronto-based Thornhill Research Inc., which makes portable intensive-care units for military customers, has received an order for 500 of its units from Ottawa, following an order of 40 from the Ontario government signed last week. That dwarfs it total install base of 200 units around the world. To meet the surge in demand, it has struck a deal with Ontario auto parts giant Linamar Corp. of Guelph, which will make up to 400 of its units per month once it has retooled its line in the coming weeks. Ottawa has ordered an additional 1,000 ventilators from other manufacturers.

Mr. Trudeau said it had also finalized a contract first announced 11 days ago with AMD Medicom Inc., based in Pointe Clairer, Que, ordering 157 million N95 protective masks and surgical masks. He said the government is also close to concluding a deal with Medicom to establish its first permanent manufacturing facility in Canada. Governments in Taiwan, China, France have requisitioned output of personal protective gear made by Medicom in those countries, limiting its ability to export to countries including Canada. It also has a facility in the southern US that is supplying masks to Canada in the short term.

It’s part of a government plan to allocate $2 billion to purchase protective personal equipment including bulk purchases for provinces and territories to “protect our healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of this fight,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“We know that the demand for critical equipment and supplies will grow in the coming weeks, so we need a sustainable, stable supply of these products. And that means making them at home and we’re optimistic that they will be available in the coming weeks.”

The government has also signed letters of intent – a preliminary indication of commitment – with five Canadian companies to retool their factories to produce or expand production of medical supplies.

Those include:

-DNA technology company Precision Biomonitoring Inc. of Guelph, Ont., which plans to make COVID-19 test kits once authority has been granted by Health Canada;

Story continues below advertisement

-chemical-solution maker Fluid Energy Group Ltd. of Calgary, Alta. will produce hand sanitizer under its Triton brand;

-Irving Oil Ltd. of Saint John, N.B., which will revamp a blending and packing facility to produce hand sanitizer;

-protective gear maker Calko Group of Montreal, which will ramp up production of masks, gowns and other medical protective equipment; and

-Stanfield’s Ltd. of Truro, N.S., a garment maker known for its underwear, which will make medical gowns and protective wear for health care workers.

Mr. Trudeau also thanked companies for their donations of personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies to health care workers in Canada, including Magna International, General Motors of Canada Company, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Ford Motor Company of Canada Ltd,, Shell Canada Ltd., Suncor Energy, Alibaba Group, and The Home Depot.

In addition, the government is tapping its “Superclusters” funding agencies, set up to spur business innovation in Canada during the previous mandate, to help direct efforts to rapidly make critical medical supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

The Next Generation Manufacturing Canada supercluster has allocated at least $50-million to fund production.

Jayson Myers, chief executive officer of NGM – one of five supercluster bodies across the country - said , the group is selecting projects that can launch – meaning start producing – within four to 12 weeks. These include medical ventilators, COVID-19 test kids and 3-D-printed face shields, masks and gowns and cleaning and sterilizing equipment.

One of three projects that has already been greenlit will see Linamar work with StarFish Medical to work with a group of other enterprises to develop a reasonably priced and efficient ventilator. Another will see Burloak Technologies collaborate with healthcare specialists and universities to build 15,000 faceshields using 3D printing technology.

“The Next Generation supercluster is playing a key role in supporting the government’s efforts to fight the virus … and fund projects that really make a difference for the health of Canadians,” Mr. Myers said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.