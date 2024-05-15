Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1-billion over 25 years on repairs

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the purchase of the Quebec Bridge from CN, on May 15, in Quebec City.The Canadian Press

The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company CNR-T to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge, following decades of political wrangling over what to do with the century-old span.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Quebec City Wednesday that Ottawa will spend $1 billion over the next 25 years to repair, repaint and maintain the bridge, extending its life for “decades.”

“It is a perfectly good bridge that has served for many years,” Trudeau said. “There have been concerns about the long-term viability of this bridge, and analyses have shown that with the right ownership and the right level of investments, it can last for decades longer.”

The Quebec Bridge stretches 549 metres across the St. Lawrence River, connecting Quebec City with its south shore, and is the longest cantilever bridge in the world. Opened in 1917, the bridge was designated a national historic site in 1995 because of its length and the fact it was the first major bridge in North America made of nickel and steel.

Under the deal, Ottawa paid a symbolic one dollar to acquire the bridge from CN, said Pablo Rodriguez, federal transport minister. And while the federal government will own the bridge, the deal says CN and the Quebec government will retain responsibility and ownership of the rails and roadway on the span, which is crossed by 33,000 vehicles a day.

Federal Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the provincial and federal governments have been debating for more than 30 years about how to ensure the longevity of the structure.

Trudeau said, “successive governments have all made commitments to purchase this bridge, to secure this bridge for future generations … today, this government becomes the one that succeeded in doing that.”

The 60,000-tonne bridge was owned by the federal government between 1918 and 1995, when ownership was transferred to CN. Its construction was plagued by tragedy, with a 1907 collapse killing 76 workers and a second accident in 1916 leading to the deaths of 13 people.