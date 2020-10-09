 Skip to main content
Ottawa to announce new small-business rent relief program; aid to extend through to June

Josh O’Kane
The federal government will announce its long-awaited new pandemic rent-relief program for small businesses at a noon press conference Friday, allowing entrepreneurs to apply directly for relief through the Canada Revenue Agency until June 2021, sources familiar with discussions about the program said.

The Globe and Mail is not naming its sources because they were not authorized to describe the program. One source added that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will also announce updates to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and Canada Emergency Business Account partially forgivable loan programs for businesses.

Ottawa wound down the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program for small businesses in September after months of criticisms about the program structure, which required landlords to apply for forgivable loans on behalf of their tenants. Many entrepreneurs expressed frustration that they were powerless to get relief under this structure. The federal-provincial program only spent $1.8-billion of the $2.97-billion allocated to it as of last Sunday.

The new rent program will allow small-business owners to apply directly to the Canada Revenue Agency for relief funding, circumventing the biggest issue that plagued CECRA. Much like the wage subsidy, funding will be available through the Canada Revenue Agency on a sliding scale depending on a company’s revenue loss, the sources said.

Small businesses often have thin profit margins, yet were among the first to see revenues plunge during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in March. Even as jurisdictions gradually re-opened, safety precautions prevented many small businesses, especially those in the food-service and hospitality sectors, from returning to full revenues. Now jurisdictions in Quebec are returning to sector-specific shutdowns and some cities in Ontario may face similar precautions amid rising infection rates.

Despite these factors, rent remained the biggest fixed cost for most small businesses, prompting waves of empty storefronts across the country.

Research from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business also found that about 400,000 businesses should have qualified for CECRA, but Ottawa said only 128,000 were supported as of last Sunday.

A spokesperson for Ms. Freeland, who administers the program as finance minister, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

