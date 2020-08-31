Ottawa to extend business-loan programs, but not commercial rent relief

The federal government extended two pandemic business-loan programs Monday, but did not announce any extension to its pandemic rent-relief program for entrepreneurs into September, leaving thousands of businesses concerned for their survival as the program is set to expire.

Ottawa said that it would extend applications for the Canada Emergency Business Account interest-free loan program to Oct. 31, after having approved 730,000 applications. The CEBA program lets entrepreneurs apply for up $40,000 through their financial institutions – a quarter of which can be forgiven and effectively turned into a grant if the loan is repaid by the end of 2022. The Business Credit Availability Program, which helps larger businesses with operating costs, was extended to 2021.

But the loan-program extensions did not quell many entrepreneurs’ biggest fears as “For Lease” signs pop up on Main Street storefronts across the country. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a Toronto press conference Monday that she had discussed the rent relief with provincial finance ministers since she was appointed to the new federal post earlier this month.

Neither she nor Small Business Minister Mary Ng would confirm an extension of the controversial program Monday, except to say that “we are committed to finding ways to support” entrepreneurs with full-size rent bills despite not being able to operate at full capacity.

The PBO said Monday that it projected Ottawa’s contribution to the federal-provincial Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program would be $931-million for 2020-21. In an Aug. 6 briefing, Parliament’s Finance Committee reported that $2.4-billion had been earmarked for the program.

Many small businesses already struggle with thin profit margins, and were among the first to see revenue plummet during economic shutdowns. Rent is almost always their biggest monthly bill. After six weeks of cries for relief from entrepreneurs, Ottawa announced CECRA in late April, offering to cover half of their rent from eligible applicants if they paid a quarter and their landlord absorbed the remaining quarter of costs. Landlords were required to apply on their tenants’ behalf.

The PBO’s report adds further fuel to arguments from both small businesses and landlords alike that such a program structure hurts everyone involved: while tenants are powerless to apply, the landlords that do apply are stuck with mountains of paperwork they didn’t ask for.

CECRA was initially available for rent relief in April, May and June, but was later extended through July and August. Landlords are eligible to apply for CECRA if their tenants pay less than $50,000 a month in rent, bring in less than $20-million in gross annual revenue and have seen revenue drop by at least 70 per cent because of the pandemic.

The qualifications for the CEBA loan program were also expanded Monday to include entrepreneurs who use personal accounts to run their business.

