The government is lifting all border restrictions related to COVID-19 as of Oct. 1, including masks on planes and trains and health checks as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

“We’ve always maintained the measures at border and planes and trains and boats were temporary and we would adjust as the situation changes,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said at a news conference on Monday morning.

The health measures removed for travellers include include quarantine requirements, use of the ArriveCan app, COVID-19 tests and proof of vaccination.

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, said travellers will still be able to use the ArriveCan app to upload travel documents, but are not required to do so.

“We’ve emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever that is why we are able to announce this important step today,” Mr. Mendicino said.

People who arrive in Canada infected with COVID-19 will be advised by border officials to quarantine in accordance with local public health regulations.