Ottawa to work with California on rules to cut greenhouse-gas pollution from vehicles

The Canadian government is allying itself with California to advance regulations for vehicle fuel efficiency as the state battles the Trump administration over its plan to roll back existing rules.

In a joint teleconference Wednesday, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and California Governor Gavin Newsom said the two governments have signed an agreement to work together on clean transportation.

The agreement commits Canada and California to work together on their respective regulations to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution from vehicles like cars, pickup trucks and SUVs, an Environment Canada press release said.

It added that regulations, such as those currently in effect in California and Canada, help ensure people can purchase fuel-efficient cars that cut pollution and save money in fuel costs. However, the automakers have warned that tougher regulations that extend to 2025 will add nearly US$1,800 to the average price of passenger vehicles.

Ms. McKenna stopped short of explicitly taking California’s side in the legal dispute between President Donald Trump and Governor Newsom over the state’s determination to set its own vehicle fuel efficiency standards.

The Trump administration is rolling back regulations set by former president Barack Obama that would force automakers to dramatically increase fuel efficiency between 2015 and 2025. Washington also wants to end a waiver provided to California that allows it to set its own regulations to combat smog and other air pollution. Talks between the state and U.S. federal government broke down this spring, and they now appear to be heading to court.

“We look forward to working with California to fight climate change, keep the air clean and give drivers better options for cleaner, more affordable vehicles,” Ms. McKenna said in the release.

“By supporting clean innovation in Canada’s auto sector, we can build the vehicles of the future here at home, create good jobs, and remain competitive – all while reducing pollution and helping Canadians save hundreds of dollars a year at the pump.”

Earlier this month, the world’s largest automakers urged the White House and the state of California to resume negotiations to come up with one set of greenhouse-gas standards for cars.

The companies – including Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen – sent letters to both governments, saying industry jobs are at stake and that one set of standards would be more effective at reducing emissions than two competing set of regulations.

