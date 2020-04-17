Ottawa unveils $250-million in pandemic funding for early-stage tech companies

The federal government is offering $250-million in pandemic support to the technology sector through its Industrial Research Assistance Program as part of $1.2-billion in new funding for entrepreneurs, after weeks of lobbying from innovation-focused companies that felt left behind by Ottawa’s relief packages.

The program, abbreviated IRAP, is run by the National Research Council of Canada and helps small and medium-sized businesses commercialize their work – a key factor in helping grow a country’s technology ecosystem. Canada’s technology sector matured rapidly over the last decade; in March, days before widespread shutdowns paralyzed the economy, the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association revealed that Canada had just experienced the best year for tech investment since before the dot-com bubble burst.

But because many tech companies are young and have small or inconsistent revenues, many have been forced to lay off staff – including point-of-sale business TouchBistro Inc. and smart-thermostat maker Ecobee Inc. – threatening to upend tech’s growing role in the Canadian economy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the boost to IRAP funding Friday morning on top of a $962-million boost to the Community Futures Network of Canada, which provides small-business services to rural Canadians, and regional development agencies such as such as Western Economic Diversification Canada and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, which also help innovative firms. He also announced $2.45-billion in aid for the oil and gas sector and $1.7-billion to clean up the industry’s abandoned wells.

In an interview, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said he hoped the IRAP funding boost would help 1,000 companies protect 10,000 jobs, and that money would flow to companies in a matter of days and weeks.

“Today’s announcement reflects the fact that we know we need to do more to support startups,” Mr. Bains told The Globe and Mail, reflecting criticisms of gaps in the Liberal minority government’s relief programs.

He said the new funding would be open to new clients, not just existing IRAP-funded companies. Its budget is traditionally $310-million a year. Mr. Bains also said Ottawa would not rule out adding more funding to the program if the need is there. “If we need to do more, we will do more,” he said.

Startups and scale-ups don’t often have steady revenue, or revenue at all, as they prepare their products and services to go to market. In Canada, this has meant many companies have been ineligible for programs such as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which requires demonstrating a 30-per-cent drop in monthly revenue from either earlier this year or a year ago.

Meanwhile, because many early-stage technology businesses are backed by venture funding to pay staff to develop their products and services, they still have payroll expenses that may exceed the $1.5-million limit to be eligible for the Canada Emergency Business Account forgivable loan program. Even then, the program’s $40,000 loan cap would be insufficient for many high-growth companies. Tech companies have felt similarly frustrated by loan restrictions in the $65-billion Business Credit Availability Program.

Since March, tech firms and the Council of Canadian Innovators lobbying group have been pressing Ottawa to release funding that would work for technology companies. The group represents more than 100 fast-growing Canadian tech companies and is chaired by BlackBerry pioneer Jim Balsillie. Their most recent internal polling found that two in five Canadian tech firms would be ineligible for Ottawa’s wage-subsidy program.

“Today’s announcement shows the government has listened to our calls to increase funding to existing innovation programs so that our technology entrepreneurs can stay afloat,” said Ben Bergen, the council’s executive director, in an e-mailed statement.

