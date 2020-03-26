 Skip to main content
Ottawa urges banks to lower interest rates on credit cards as Canadians deal with financial fallout of virus

Bill Curry
James BradshawBanking Reporter
The federal government is urging Canada’s banks to lower interest rates on credit cards as a way of helping Canadians with the financial stresses caused by COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the comments Thursday during his daily news conference in Ottawa. He said Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in talks with the banks about credit card rates and is also working on a new option to provide consumers with low-interest loans.

“I can assure you that the Finance Minister has had conversations directly with the banks about credit card interest rates. We recognize that they are a significant challenge for many Canadians at this point. That is why we are encouraging them to take action to alleviate the burden for Canadians,” the Prime Minister said. “At the same time as we are looking, on our end, at making credit more available and less expensive for Canadians to be able to make it through the next few months.”

Last week, Canada's banks rolled out programs to allow clients who have lost income as a result of the new coronavirus to defer payments on mortgages and other loans for up to six months. But so far, they have not provided relief on credit card interest rates, which can be 20 per cent or more.

Credit cards are a highly profitable product, and any move to reduce the interest charged on those cards would eat into banks' profitability. In times of economic stress, credit cards can also be a key driver of loan losses for banks, because the credit extended through the cards is unsecured.

On Wednesday, before Mr. Trudeau made his comments, The Globe and Mail asked Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CEO Victor Dodig whether the government had pressed banks to lower credit card interest rates and whether that would be the right decision, but he suggested it was not in CIBC's plans.

“The focus on credit, outside of mortgages to individual clients, has been the deferral of credit payments, which is I think the right way to go,” Mr. Dodig said. “We are sticking with the focus, it’s happening in real time.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
