Ottawa vows support for big companies hit by COVID-19 fallout but says ‘strict’ conditions apply

The federal government announced a new program aimed at supporting large companies affected by the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but said any federal money will come with “strict” conditions.

Specifically, interested firms must impose limits on dividends and executive pay and commit to Canada’s climate change goals. The new program will also be off limits to any firm that has been convicted of tax evasion.

The new program is called the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility and is aimed at providing bridge financing to Canada’s largest employers.

The government said it is still working on the program details and further announcements would be made later.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains announced the program Monday at a news conference in Toronto.

“The money is intended for firms who need it,” said Mr. Morneau.

The program will be delivered through the Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV), with support from the federal innovation and finance departments.

The LEEF program will be open to large not-for-profit businesses other than those in the financial sector, as well as some not-for-profit businesses, such as airports. It is aimed at companies seeking financing of about $60-million or more. The companies must have significant operations in Canada and cannot be involved in active insolvency proceedings.

The government also announced Monday that it is expanding the Business Credit Availability Program to mid-sized companies with larger financing needs, including loans of up to $60-million per company and guarantees of up to $80-million.

