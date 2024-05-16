Ottawa, Washington join forces to fund junior Canadian critical minerals companies in face of Chinese dominance

Ottawa and Washington have teamed up for the first time to jointly invest in two early-stage Canadian mining exploration companies, as they attempt to bolster the North American supply chain of critical minerals in the face of Chinese dominance.

Cobalt developer Fortune Minerals Ltd. and graphite exploration company Lomiko Metals Inc. have been awarded about $32.4-million in combined funding from both governments.

The funding from the U.S. is coming from the Department of Defense under the auspices of the Defense Production Act. U.S. President Joe Biden invoked the act in 2022 to spur investment in critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, graphite and battery-grade nickel, all of which are essential components in low carbon energy.

The Canadian contribution is part of the $3.8-billion in funding for the critical mineral sector that was unveiled in the federal 2023 budget and is coming from Natural Resources Canada.

The U.S. earlier this week unveiled a rash of tariffs against China as it attempts to combat what it termed as “China’s unfair trade practices.” The nickel market in particular has been devastated this year by an onslaught of China-controlled nickel coming out of Indonesia. Tariffs in a long list of critical minerals including graphite, ferro-nickel, cobalt, aluminum, chromium and tantalum are rising from zero per cent to 25 per cent on Chinese imports into the U.S.

London, Ont.-based Fortune Minerals is receiving $8.7-million from the U.S. and $7.5-million from Canada. This company’s main focus is building its NICO mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories and a refinery in Alberta.

Robin Goad, CEO of Fortune Minerals in an interview acknowledged that it has been extremely difficult to raise money in the traditional capital markets. Among the initiatives the money raised from both governments will be put towards is updating its 2014 feasibility study and a new engineering study that will give the company confidence around costs.

Mr. Goad said that a big part of the reason the United States is funding the company is because NICO isn’t only a mine, but also includes a refinery, which is a key part of the critical minerals supply chain that is missing.

“If you don’t have North American processing, you don’t have custody and control of the metals that are being produced,” he said.

“We are fully integrated.”

Seventy four per cent of cobalt production last year came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with much of that production controlled by Chinese mining companies. China also dominates the refining of cobalt.

Fortune Mineral’s cobalt, gold and bismuth project requires an additional $800-million to be built, said Mr. Goad, and that funding he hopes to raise from the debt markets and from strategic investors over time. If all goes well, he hopes to have the project in operation in three years.

Montreal-based Lomiko is receiving $4.9-million from Ottawa and roughly $11.4-million from Washington. Lomiko is working to develop its La Loutre graphite project in southern Quebec, which is at an extremely early stage of development and has not been economically proven.