Outdoor recreation retailer MEC sold to U.S. private investment firm

Open this photo in gallery The outside of a Mountain Equipment Co-Op is seen in North Vancouver, Monday, Dec. 9, 2017. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Struggling sports and outdoor recreation retailer MEC obtained court protection from creditors and agreed to be sold to private investment firm Kingswood Capital Management LP, ending the retailer’s 49 years as a cooperative.

The retailer, formerly known as Mountain Equipment Co-op, had been losing money and was battered by the coronavirus pandemic this year. California-based Kingswood has created a B.C.-based affiliate to run the business, and appointed a new CEO, Eric Claus.

MEC, which operates 22 stores across Canada, was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced widespread store closures and dealt a significant blow to retail sales across Canada. MEC reported a net loss of $11.5-million on $462.4-million in sales in the year ended Feb. 24, 2019. While the co-op has not yet reported financial results for the most recent fiscal year, it released an update in April saying that it was facing “significant cash pressure” during the pandemic. MEC laid off store staff during the closures, and also cut jobs at its head office and distribution centre, keeping essential operations going in what it called “a ‘keep the lights on’ model.”

MEC’s board of directors launched a special committee review of the business to cope with the crisis and seek alternatives for the business, the company said in a statement Monday. The board was unable to secure refinancing to shore up the retailer’s future.

“After careful consideration of all viable options, the Board made this difficult decision,” MEC’s Board Chair Judi Richardson said in the statement. “Despite significant progress on a thoughtful turnaround strategy undertaken by new leadership, no strategy could have anticipated or overcome the impact of the global pandemic on our business.”

Before the pandemic hit, MEC had been in the midst of a turnaround program designed to return it to financial health. MEC hired former Best Buy Canada chief financial officer Phil Arrata as its chief executive last summer. In January, Mr. Arrata announced his plan, which included cost-cutting initiatives such as subletting the Vancouver head office to move into a smaller space, and renegotiating contracts with suppliers. The team also began reviewing MEC’s product assortment, with plans to scale back on merchandise where it faced stiff competition – such as pet accessories and yoga wear – while focusing on its core categories such as climbing, camping and snow sports.

MEC also aimed to address high staff turnover in order to improve customer service in its stores. The retailer gave full-time or part-time positions to 950 employees – or about 70 per cent of store staff – who had formerly been in casual and non-permanent roles. In total, as of January, MEC employed roughly 2,400 people, about 1,400 of whom worked in the stores, not including seasonal retail workers.

Retailers were hard hit by stay-at-home measures throughout the spring, and surges in e-commerce demand in most cases did not make up for lost sales in stores that were forced to close. Many Canadian retailers have sought creditor protection to restructure their businesses, including DavidsTea Inc., Le Château Inc., Comark Holdings Inc. – which owns Ricki’s, Celo and Bootlegger stores, Reitmans Canada Ltd., and Aldo Group, among others. While travel restrictions during COVID-19 have led more people to pursue outdoor activities such as cycling, hiking and camping, retailers in these categories have not been immune to the industry’s woes. In June, Laval, Que.-based Sail Outdoors Inc. filed for protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

Like many in the industry, MEC is facing competition especially from online giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. French sporting goods retailer Decathlon has been expanding into Canada as well, and MEC also competes with Canadian Tire Corp. and its Sport Chek stores, and smaller local and regional players.

