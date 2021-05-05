Outdoor retailers struggle to keep up with demand for camping equipment ahead of second COVID-19 summer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Outdoor retailers struggle to keep up with demand for camping equipment ahead of second COVID-19 summer

Salmaan Farooqui
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

David Keay, general manager of Robinson's Outdoor Store, in front of his shop in Victoria.

HO/The Canadian Press

David Keay’s outdoor store anticipated campers would shop early for tents this season, so he stocked up heavily in February to prepare as best it could.

But the inventory didn’t even last the month.

“A lot of consumers don’t even need to be told, they’re fully aware that supply is limited, and there’s probably a lot of people who tried to buy a tent last year and couldn’t get it,” said Keay, the general manager of Robinson’s Outdoor Store in Victoria, who said shoppers would usually start looking for tents later in the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Outdoor retailers say consumers are shopping much earlier than they used to to avoid being disappointed by sold out items, as demand grows for equipment and manufacturers struggle with shipping issues and shortages in materials.

As hordes of people book up simple camping sites across the country, Keay said there’s increased demand for high quality and lightweight gear that facilitates trips further into the backcountry where there is still available space.

Ultralight backpacks and tents are extremely hard to come by at Keay’s shop as a result, and he said it’s difficult to get more stock from suppliers with demand up across the country

He said hiking boots are another hot item that are hard to stock because it’s difficult to gauge how much space they can take up when purchasing size ranges for footwear.

Keay described his store as lucky, as they move quicker than big box stores to adapt to demand. He was able to secure more stock than most after making orders early, but demand still outstrips what they have.

Other big name brands are seeing dramatic increases in demand for any product that facilitates life outside the home.

L.L. Bean, an American retail company with an expanding presence in Canada, said it forecasts a 360 per cent increase in demand for adventure duffel bags, a 400 per cent increase in demand for paddleboards and a 500 per cent increase for outdoor furniture.

Story continues below advertisement

The company pointed out it has sold more outdoor furniture in the first four months of 2021 than in all of 2019.

In Calgary, the owner of Norseman Outdoor Specialist said premium tents and hiking boots were also “impossible” to get in stock.

“Imagine a point you would consider insane and double it,” said Anthony Mauriks, when talking about the level of demand and the difficulty of getting items in stock amid material shortages and shipping container shortages.

Mauriks said he also expected demand for bear spray, which is an essential item in the Rockies, to explode in the coming months.

He said managers in the outdoor retail space have the incredibly difficult task of figuring out how long it’ll take to get items in stock from backed-up manufacturers, while also having to predict where demand will explode in the coming season.

“There are a lot of businesses and people that are just taking wild guesses because there’s just no information, we’ve never been here before,” said Mauriks.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a really uncertain, challenging time.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies