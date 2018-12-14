Oxford Properties acquires portfolio of Australian office buildings for $3.3-billion

Oxford Properties Group has acquired the Investa Office Fund, a portfolio of 19 properties in Australia, for $3.3 billion.
The deal includes office buildings in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra.
The companies say Oxford and Investa will jointly manage the portfolio.
Oxford plans to sell a number of non-core properties and has initiated select sale processes to reposition the portfolio and fund future growth.
It’s the real estate investment firm’s second major investment in Australia following the lease of the Port of Melbourne as part of a consortium in 2016.
Oxford is the real estate arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension plans.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.