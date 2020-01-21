Oxford Properties, AIMCo team up for massive Mississauga development project

Two Canadian pension funds are planning to build 37 new skyscrapers and buildings west of Toronto, in what will be the biggest development project in Canada, as the companies race to capitalize on the housing shortage and rock bottom office vacancy rates in the country’s most populated region.
Oxford Properties, the real estate company of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) will spend an undisclosed sum on redeveloping the area around a popular shopping mall called Square One in Mississauga.
Called Square One District, the development will encompass 130 acres of land and be home to 18-million square feet of new space. That is equivalent to about one-fifth of the total rentable office space in downtown Toronto, according to commercial real estate brokers.
“We think it will bring transformational change,” said Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie. "Our plan is to make our downtown core, more walkable and livable."
Home builder, Daniels Corp., will partner with Oxford and the AlMCo on the first phase of development which includes a 36-storey apartment building and a 48-storey condo tower. Ms. Crombie said the city was currently in negotiations with the developers over how much space will be set aside for affordable housing.
The lack of housing in the Toronto region has driven up real estate prices and rental rates to levels that are well out of reach of many residents.
Local governments and the national housing agency, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., have been pushing for denser living arrangements in order to accommodate the growing population in the greater Toronto area.
