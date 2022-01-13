The founder of Zara is set to pay more than $1.2-billion for the Royal Bank Plaza office complex in Toronto’s financial district, according to three sources with knowledge of the deal, marking the first major office deal brokered during the pandemic.

Owners Oxford Properties, the real-estate arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, put RBC Plaza up for sale last fall.

The deal with Zara founder Amancio Ortega and his family investment firm Pontegadea is expected to close in a few weeks, according to the sources. The Globe and Mail is not naming the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Royal Bank Plaza has close to 1.5 million square feet of leasable space across two towers in downtown Toronto. It consists of 1.35 million square feet of office space and 125,000 square feet of retail, including Royal Bank of Canada’s flagship bank branch.

The bank, which has used the property as its headquarters since 1977, leases 40 per cent of the buildings and has its main trading floor there.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.