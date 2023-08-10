Canada’s buoyant biotechnology sector has produced another billion-dollar exit, as Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk A/S NVO-N says it is buying a Montreal startup in the hottest area of the drug business: weight loss.

Novo announced Thursday that it would buy Inversago Pharma Inc. for up to US$1.075-billion cash, including an undisclosed upfront payment and additional amounts if the acquired company hits development and commercial milestones. An industry source said Novo likely paid more than half upfront based on recent sector deals. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source as they are not authorized to discuss the matter.

The purchase is the latest in a string of US$1-billion-plus takeovers of Canadian life-science companies. In June, GSK PLC GLAXF bought Laval, Que.-based cough treatment developer Bellus Health Inc. for US$2-billion, while Novartis AG agreed to pay US$3.5-billion for Seattle kidney-disease-drug developer Chinook Therapeutics Inc., which was founded in Vancouver and has operations there. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Baylis Medical Co. Inc.’s cardiovascular-device unit sold for 10-figure sums in 2021.

The Inversago deal is a win for Canadian investors including venture capital firms Genesys Capital and Amorchem, and Quebec’s Fonds de solidarité FTQ, one of the country’s few institutional investors active in the space. Other investors include U.S. giant New Enterprise Associates, which led a $95-million financing in 2022.

Genesys helped Inversago’s founders create the company and license in its molecule, known as INV-202, starting in 2015. Genesys, which invested less than $20-million over Inversago’s three financings, is expected to earn a net return for investors greater than its entire $107-million third fund that invested in the company, a rare feat for Canadian venture capital.

Novo is one of the leading players in the burgeoning area of weight loss treatment, which targets a market of nearly one billion obese people globally. The company experienced global shortages after diabetes drug Ozempic, approved in 2017 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), proved effective for losing weight. Novo then developed a treatment called Wegovy from the same molecule to specifically target weight loss; it was approved in 2021.

The drugs have become a sensation in popular culture, earning callouts from celebrities and influencers, featured in TikTok videos and mentioned during the Oscars. But the medications have also sparked controversy: While they emphasized the need to treat obesity as a medical condition, some eating-disorder specialists have said the drugs feed into diet culture and weight-shaming through their heavy advertising and social-media presence. Treatments can be financially onerous and are prescribed indefinitely. In Canada, monthly doses of Ozempic and Wegovy cost about $250.

Investors, meanwhile, have reaped the benefits. On Tuesday, Novo, Europe’s second most valuable public company, released results of a 17,600-person study showing Wegovy cut the risk of serious cardiovascular ailments in vulnerable overweight or obese patients by one-fifth. Its shares soared 17 per cent to a record close.

Stock of rival Eli Lilly LLY-N also closed at a record high Tuesday, up 15 per cent, after reporting its Mounjaro drug had US$980-million sales in the second quarter, far above analyst expectations. Lilly received FDA approval to treat type 2 diabetes last year and is seeking approval to sell Mounjaro as an obesity drug.

Novo and Eli Lilly share something else in common: They built their fortunes commercializing insulin, discovered in Canada a century ago. This time, Novo is buying a Canadian company whose drug was discovered in the U.S.

Inversago’s drug works differently than the injectable Novo and Lilly treatments, which mimic a hormone that prompts production of insulin, controls blood sugar and suppresses appetites. Inversago’s drug, taken as a tablet, bonds to cannabinoid type 1 receptors (CB1) along the central nervous system, activating responses including appetite suppression and increasing metabolism and energy expenditure.

Several pharmaceutical giants pursued CB1-blocking drugs in the 2000s but dropped them after they were found to cause depression and severe anxiety. But researchers continued to seek out therapies that wouldn’t enter the brain and cause such side effects. George Kunos, a researcher with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, designed such a molecule; Inversago’s founders obtained a worldwide license to the molecule’s intellectual property to develop a drug for diabetic kidney disease.

Inversago is conducting an efficacy trial with 240 obese patients with diabetic kidney disease. Results are expected in 2024. The company is conducting a second trial for patients with obesity and metabolic syndrome. A 37-person study released in June showed INV-202 was safe and that people who took it experienced an average 3.3-per-cent weight loss versus a 0.5-per-cent gain for those on a placebo over 28 days.