 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

PACE Savings & Credit Union names Barbara Dirks as new CEO

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

PACE is based in Vaughan, Ont., and has more than 39,000 members.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

PACE Savings & Credit Union Ltd. has hired banker Barbara Dirks as its new chief executive officer, marking a milestone in its recovery from a scandal that prompted a regulator to seize control of the credit union.

Ms. Dirks was formerly an executive at Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal, and most recently served as head of Canada for Silicon Valley Bank, the California-based lender that caters to technology companies and startups. She left SVB last June, citing personal reasons.

PACE is based in Vaughan, Ont., and has more than 39,000 members. But it has been under a regulator’s control since the fall of 2018, when the credit union’s top executives were fired over alleged misconduct. The Finance Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) alleges that PACE’s former president, Larry Smith, and his son Phillip Smith, who was CEO, engaged in fraud by and self-dealing by collecting secret commissions on a number of the credit union’s loans and investments.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Larry and Phillip Smith have denied any wrongdoing and none of the allegations has been proved in court.

Since 2019, PACE has been run by interim CEO Rubina Havlin, with close oversight from regulators. The credit union’s operating income fell in 2019, as new leadership worked to put PACE on more stable footing. And its loan portfolio is diminished after new leadership offloaded loans they considered too risky. But in late January, PACE’s members elected a new nine-member board, and the regulator started a transition plan to return control to members.

“I like a challenge, and this has got its fair share of challenges,” Ms. Dirks said in an interview. “It seems like a pretty unique opportunity to strengthen the ship and build a great brand and a great offering for this group of members."

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies