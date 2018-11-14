 Skip to main content

Report on Business Pan American Silver buying Tahoe Resources in stock-and-cash deal

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Pan American Silver buying Tahoe Resources in stock-and-cash deal

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Pan American Silver Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Tahoe Resources Inc. in a stock-and-cash deal it valued at more than US$1 billion.

Under the friendly agreement, Tahoe shareholders will receive US$3.40 in cash or 0.2403 Pan American shares for each Tahoe share. The maximum cash available under the offer is US$275 million and there are 56 million Pan American shares available.

Tahoe shareholders will also receive contingent value rights that will be exchanged for 0.0497 Pan American shares for each Tahoe share, payable on the first commercial shipment of concentrate following the restart of operations at the Escobal mine in Guatemala.

Story continues below advertisement

Tahoe shares closed $2.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, while Pan American shares closed at $18.71.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, requires approval by both the Tahoe and Pan American shareholders.

Tahoe shareholders will hold about a 27 per cent stake in the combined company at the closing of the deal. The contingent value rights will increase that to 32 per cent, based on the number of Pan American shares outstanding following the closing of the deal.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019