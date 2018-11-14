Pan American Silver buying Tahoe Resources in stock-and-cash deal

Pan American Silver Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Tahoe Resources Inc. in a stock-and-cash deal it valued at more than US$1 billion.
Under the friendly agreement, Tahoe shareholders will receive US$3.40 in cash or 0.2403 Pan American shares for each Tahoe share. The maximum cash available under the offer is US$275 million and there are 56 million Pan American shares available.
Tahoe shareholders will also receive contingent value rights that will be exchanged for 0.0497 Pan American shares for each Tahoe share, payable on the first commercial shipment of concentrate following the restart of operations at the Escobal mine in Guatemala.
Tahoe shares closed $2.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, while Pan American shares closed at $18.71.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, requires approval by both the Tahoe and Pan American shareholders.
Tahoe shareholders will hold about a 27 per cent stake in the combined company at the closing of the deal. The contingent value rights will increase that to 32 per cent, based on the number of Pan American shares outstanding following the closing of the deal.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.