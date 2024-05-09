Panama’s president-elect rules out talks with First Quantum until arbitrations dropped

Panama’s president-elect on Wednesday ruled out holding talks with Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM-T until it drops arbitration proceedings it has launched against the government over a controversial mine shutdown order.

President-elect Jose Raul Mulino spoke about his plans regarding the major copper mine, once responsible for some 5 per cent of Panama’s GDP and some 40 per cent of First Quantum’s revenue, in an interview with local news radio program ‘Panama en Directo.’

The outgoing government of President Laurentino Cortizo had ordered the closure of Cobre Panama last year following a court ruling that voided the miner’s operation contract, amid widespread national protests for more environmental safeguards and transparency.