Pandemic accelerates Bank of Canada’s work on ‘digital loonie’

A decline in cash use and the boom of e-commerce during the pandemic has forced the Bank of Canada’s to speed up its development of a “digital loonie,” even as the choice to issue a digital currency remains up in the air.
The central bank has been exploring the idea of digital cash for several years, in response to a drop in cash transactions and the arrival of private-sector digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Diem, formerly called Libra, which is backed by Facebook and other large technology companies.
Last February, Bank of Canada deputy governor Tim Lane laid out the bank’s plans to develop a digital currency for “contingency” purposes, while at the same time saying that a “compelling case” for a digital currency had not yet emerged.
Since then, the pandemic has “accelerated the evolution of the digital economy,” Mr. Lane said in a speech on Wednesday.
“The world has been changing even faster than we expected ... And so our work to prepare for the day when Canada might want to launch a digital loonie – backed by the bank – has also accelerated,” he said.
Central bank-backed digital currencies (CBDC) would differ from other electronic money, such bank deposits, in that they would be a direct claim on the central bank, similar to banknotes. The idea is to provide a public form of electronic money that would theoretically be more secure, more private and cheaper to use than private-sector alternatives, such as debit or credit cards.
Mr. Lane reiterated on Wednesday that “digital currency is by no means a foregone conclusion.” However, the pandemic has caused a major shift in how Canadians pay for things, and that is making the digital cash research more urgent.
Mr. Lane pointed to a recent Statistics Canada survey of retailers showing e-commerce has nearly doubled from pre-pandemic levels, as well as data from Interac, showing the volume of contactless, or tap transactions, grew by two-thirds between April and July last year.
The conversation around CBDCs, which is occurring at central banks around the world, is happening in the context of a fundamental shift in the nature of money and payment systems. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are creating a popular awareness about electonic money, even as they remain more of a speculative asset than a stable means of payment.
Meanwhile payment systems are changing, thanks to digital wallets, tap payments and QR codes. Technology companies, such as Apple and Google, are increasingly entering the payments space, and could begin competing with banks.
Mr. Lane said that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies like it pose little threat to the existing monetary system.
“They are deeply flawed as methods of payment – except for illicit transactions like money laundering, where anonymity trumps all other features – because they rely on costly verification methods and their purchasing power is wildly unstable. The recent spike in their prices looks less like a trend and more like a speculative mania – an atmosphere in which one high-profile tweet is enough to trigger a sudden jump in price,” he said.
Private sector “stablecoins,” such as Diem, on the other hand, could see more widespread adoption as they are backed by safe assets and theoretically more stable than cryptocurrencies, Mr. Lane said.
As the Bank of Canada continues to research its own digital currency, it could draw on cryptocurrency innovations around cryptography and distributed ledger technology. That said, the “architecture” of a possible CBDC is still a work in progress. The bank would need to figure out whether to use a centralized or distributed system for processing payments, and decide how much involvement commercial banks should have in the provision of CBDC services.
Canada is already in the middle of a major renovation to its financial plumbing. In 2022, Payments Canada will introduce a new payments system known as “real-time rail,” which will dramatically speed up the payments clearing and settlement process . Instead of transactions settling the following business day, settlements will happen within 60 seconds.
The hope is that this will spur innovation in financial services and open the payments space up to more competition.
Mr. Lane noted a number of potential benefits from the faster payments system: “businesses being able to pay part-time workers immediately upon completion of their shift; homebuyers putting down the deposit on their first home with a click of a button instead of physically taking a bank draft to their lawyer’s office; and governments being able to distribute emergency funds in a matter of seconds, directly into citizens’ bank accounts.”