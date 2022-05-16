New figures from the Canadian Real Estate Association show existing home sales and prices both fell in April, suggesting a cooling in Canada's housing market.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s housing market slowed for the second straight month in April, as national home sales and prices fell, marking the beginning of the end of the pandemic’s real estate boom.

The number of home resales fell 12.6 per cent from March to April on a seasonally adjusted basis, with volumes dropping in most regions across the country, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, or CREA.

The home price index, which adjusts for pricing volatility, fell 0.6 per cent to $866,700 month to month, the first decline since April, 2020, when homeowners struggled to sell their properties amid the economic shutdown.

Today’s slowdown is occurring as the cost of borrowing has doubled over the past year. Mortgage rates are expected to move higher with the Bank of Canada aggressively hiking interest rates to deal with runaway inflation.

“Housing markets in many parts of Canada have cooled off pretty sharply over the last two months, in line with a jump in interest rates and buyer fatigue,” Jill Oudil, CREA’s chair, said in a press release.

Last month’s activity was slower than the period between February and March, when resales fell 5.4 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis. Likewise, home price growth eased across most of the country. The home price index dropped in Toronto suburbs and smaller Ontario cities. Oakville-Milton’s home price index was down 5.6 per cent month-to-month on a seasonally adjusted basis, while London was off 4 per cent and Cambridge was down by 3.9 per cent.

Realtors have described a sudden change in buyer sentiment. Some homes are not fetching any offers and sitting on the market for upwards of a month. That is in contrast to the first two years of the pandemic when homes drew dozens of bidders and sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars over the listed price.

“The pandemic housing boom is clearly winding down. Bidding wars are easing and prices are beginning to flatten,” said Phil Soper, chief executive officer of Royal LePage.

”When markets overshoot as they have for the past two years, they correct,” he said, adding that it was too soon to say that the pendulum had swung completely over into a buyer’s market and said he is observing instances of both multiple offers and homes not selling.

Cailey Heaps, a realtor who has been selling homes in Toronto for more than two decades, said she is still seeing multiple offers above the listed price but said: “We are not seeing the same frenzy that was present in the early months of the year.”

CREA said the majority of the country was in so-called balanced market the first time since June, 2020, when the economy was starting to reopen. Although the number of new listings fell from March to April, buyer demand has also waned.

Compared to April of last year, the home price index is up 23.8 per cent, but that is a smaller year-over-year increase than the 29 per cent jump in February.

