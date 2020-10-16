 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pandemic-induced downsizing leads businesses to shed art collections

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

David Heffel, president of the Heffel Fine Art Auction House, at the gallery in Toronto, on Oct. 16, 2020.

Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

Dev Ramsumair got a call from a law firm in September on his first day as curator at the Art Gallery of Mississauga.

“The lawyers were moving to smaller offices and wanted to donate 50 paintings,” Mr. Ramsumair said. So the first task for the curator, who has worked at galleries in New York and Philadelphia and at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, was cataloging and valuing the pieces, restoring some and finding space to exhibit them. The collection includes works from Ontario landscape painter George Raab and B.C. artist Pat Service.

Mr. Ramsumair and other art experts say the donation is among the first in a wave of pandemic-induced art divestments from corporate Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

As the global health crisis led to an increase in working from home, many companies said they plan to permanently reduce the number of employees in office towers. The transformation is playing out at banks, insurers, law firms and accounting practices that are home to some of the country’s largest art collections. Having far less real estate means fewer walls to hang paintings.

“The way we use office space is changing,” said Rob Cowley, president of Cowley Abbott Fine Art.

Corporations routinely sell significant pieces – Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. is offering an Emily Carr oil painting called Forest Glade at a Cowley Abbott auction in December, and the auctioneer predicts the work will fetch $150,000. However, Mr. Cowley said, while TC Energy has been selling pieces as part of a strategic, multiyear process to manage its collection, many companies are likely to part with long-held paintings simply because they no longer have a place to show them.

“We expect to see stunning corporate collections come to market over the next few years,” said David Heffel, president of Heffel Gallery Ltd.

He said the Vancouver-based auction house is already doing preliminary work with a handful of Canadian companies, cataloging their pieces ahead of planned moves to smaller office space. Mr. Heffel said the pandemic is creating a sense of urgency around decision-making, and “where art may have been put in storage in the past, corporate clients are now looking to monetize earlier, rather than later.”

Corporate collections are also being culled at businesses looking to cut costs and raise money during what many expect will be a prolonged economic downturn. In June, cash-strapped British Airways announced it would sell some of the most valuable works from a 1,500-piece collection, including paintings by U.K. artists such as Damien Hirst, Bridget Riley and Peter Doig, which auction house Sotheby’s says are worth a total of $1.7-million or more. While the art sale, which was prompted by an employee suggestion, will do little to fix the finances of an airline burning through $290-million each week, the move was seen as symbolically important for a company seeking government and public support.

Canadian businesses will be selling their Group of Seven, Emily Carr and Jean-Paul Riopelle works at a time when demand from private collectors is soaring, gallery owners say. Mr. Cowley said with the pandemic forcing everyone to spend more time at home, some wealthy individuals want to upgrade the art they look at each day. “We’ve been very fortunate, during COVID, to see increased engagement with many collectors," he said.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of Canadian businesses have built deep collections over several decades, and sales would shake up the art market, if experience is any guide. The high water mark for a Canadian painting was set in 2016, when a Lawren Harris work called Mountain Forms sold at a Heffel auction for $11.2-million. The painting was owned by Imperial Oil Ltd., and went on the block after the company left office towers in Calgary and Toronto for a campus in the Calgary suburbs. As part of the downsizing, Imperial Oil sold more than 4,000 works.

The quality of corporate collections is all over the map, the AGM’s Mr. Ramsumair said. Some reflect the personal tastes of one buyer – typically the founder – and don’t age well. At the other extreme are professionally curated collections that rival any museum – a decade back, the AGM played host to a show of paintings owned by Royal Bank of Canada.

As a rule, “pieces that are timeless, or push boundaries, will retain their appeal,” Mr. Ramsumair said. “There will be less interest in works from artists that were simply of a time.”

Art is an “invisible” asset on most company’s balance sheets, Mr. Heffel said. Tax laws allow companies to depreciate the value of their art by 20 per cent each year. That means over time, a painting may rise in value on the market, but be marked down to nothing on a corporate balance sheet.

To date, Canadian gallery owners say, financial distress is not driving the corporate art divestments. Mr. Heffel said most companies that sell art donate some or all of the proceeds to charities.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies