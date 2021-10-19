Pandemic-relief programs are set to expire on Oct. 23. Here’s what you need to know

Open this photo in gallery People walk by retail storefronts in Toronto on Sept. 22, 2021. The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire for most sectors on Oct. 23, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

What are the COVID-19 pandemic aid programs currently in place for business?

The most popular pandemic-relief programs for business have been the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, or CERS, and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, or CEWS – set to expire for most sectors on Oct. 23.

CERS is available for Canadian businesses, non-profit organizations or charities that have had a drop in revenue during the pandemic and need to cover part of their commercial rent or property expenses.

CEWS is available for Canadian employers that have had a drop in revenue during the pandemic and pays employers based on the size of those losses and the size of their payroll.

Story continues below advertisement

The point of these subsidies is to enable businesses to rehire workers, help prevent further job losses, and ease companies back into normal operations.

The Liberal government campaigned on extending CEWS for the hardest-hit sectors of the economy until March 31. In addition, the government has the option to extend the full program until Nov. 20. And employers will still be able to submit retroactive claims past Oct. 23.

Another program that many restaurateurs have relied upon is the Canada Emergency Business Account, a loan of up to $60,000, one-third of which is forgivable if repaid by Dec. 31, 2022.

One program will continue: the Canada Recovery Hiring Program. That program, similar in many ways to CEWS, pays subsidies to employers who increase their payrolls, either through hiring, more hours to workers, or through higher wages.

What about programs for individuals?

As is the case with business subsidies, pandemic benefits for individuals are slated to start winding down on Oct. 23.

The most significant is the Canada Recovery Benefit, or CRB, introduced last September to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. The CRB gives qualifying individuals $300 a week, although the actual payment is $270 after a 10-per-cent withholding tax is deducted. The CRB is designed in part to support self-employed individuals who have lost at least 50 per cent of their income.

According to the latest employment data, one of the few remaining soft spots in the jobs market is among the self-employed. Existing claims would continue, but self-employed workers without a claim who lost income after Oct. 23 would be on their own.

Story continues below advertisement

The CRB is part of a suite of programs for individuals who lost work or income because of COVID-19, including the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit. New claims under those programs are slated to end on Oct. 23, although individuals with existing claims will still receive benefits.

Also last fall, the Liberal government set a $300 minimum benefit for Employment Insurance claimants. (That was lower than the previous $500 minimum set in the early days of the pandemic, but more generous in most cases than the pre-existing 55 per cent income replacement rule for the EI program.) The minimum benefit rate for new EI claims runs through to Nov. 20.

How many have used these pandemic aid programs?

Business owners have said the federal emergency support has been a lifeline to their industry. Many have relied on the federal funds to make up pandemic-related shortfalls. According to government data, the wage subsidy has paid $93.4 billion to 4.4 million applicants, while the rent subsidy has paid $6.5-billion to 1.7 million applicants.

In addition, the CEWS and CERS together have directed billions of dollars into the accommodation and food service industries. Federal data shows that, early in the pandemic, the food sector made up around 10 per cent of all claims on the wage subsidy. By the spring of 2021, it was roughly 20 per cent.

Will the federal government extend?

The wage and rent subsidies are set to expire on Oct. 23, though the Liberal government has the legal authority to extend them another four weeks, to Nov. 20, without further parliamentary approval.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is considering options to extend support for businesses beyond the Oct. 23 expiration date.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Freeland told reporters last week in Washington that she is continuing to consult business leaders and government policy experts on the issue and that an announcement will be made soon.

On Friday, a news release from the Prime Minister’s Office said “one of the immediate areas of focus for the next Parliament will be the COVID-19 support benefits that many Canadians and businesses still rely on, and the government will work collaboratively with other parliamentarians to continue to have Canadians’ backs.”

Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly is calling on the government to clear up the status of the expiring support programs as soon as possible.

“We need the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister to immediately share their plans for these critical programs,” he said in a statement. “Small-business owners need to make decisions now that determine how long they can last and how many staff they can afford to keep over the winter.”

The massive subsidies to workers and businesses during the pandemic are the main drivers of the large federal deficit, which was an estimated $354.2 billion in 2020-21, according to the April federal budget. The budget projected this year’s deficit would be $154.7 billion, while the Liberal Party platform estimated that it would be $156.9 billion. (The Liberals proposed additional spending, along with offsetting tax hikes and other revenue increases.)

The Finance Department and Canada Revenue Agency declined to provide statistics for the hiring subsidy program.

Story continues below advertisement

Business groups that spoke to The Globe and Mail, including the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, the Retail Council of Canada, Restaurants Canada and the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, all suggested most of their members preferred to access the wage subsidy instead of the hiring benefit.

What will losing these programs mean for businesses?

Restaurants Canada is pushing for subsidies to continue as long as restaurants are subject to public-health restrictions, such as capacity limits.

“It will be catastrophic if these supports don’t continue,” said Todd Barclay, president of the industry group.

Perrin Beatty, the president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said too many businesses are still coping with public-health limits that prevent them from being self-sustaining. “It’s critical [the subsidies] continue,” Mr. Beatty said. “Having brought them this far, we can’t allow people to drown 50 feet from shore.”

Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske likewise said the personal support programs should be extended. “There’s definitely still a need. There are still many people who are unable to return to the work force for a variety of reasons,” she said, adding that subsidies should be complemented with new training programs.

Those who support the extensions note that the Canadian economy has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic, and that some parts of the country are experiencing an alarming fourth wave of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

What does this mean for Canada’s employment recovery?

Statistics Canada reported that Canada’s employment has jumped back to prepandemic levels. The country added 157,100 positions last month in September. The unemployment rate fell to 6.9 per cent from 7.1 per cent.

Though, the labour market is heading into an uncertain period as these federal programs are slated to expire.

The hospitality industry, which has struggled to hire and retain workers, lost 26,700 in September. Employment in that industry is down 14.8 per cent over the pandemic. Only agriculture has fared worse, down 20.2 per cent. As of September, 389,000 people were continuously unemployed for 27 weeks or more – more than double from when the pandemic started.

More than 300,000 people stopped receiving jobless benefits through EI in mid-September. Between Sept. 13 and 19, around 1.37 million people were receiving regular EI benefits for job loss, according to a preliminary estimate published Monday by the federal government. The previous week, there were 1.69 million EI recipients.

Business groups have complained about a labour shortage, saying the CRB and more generous EI benefits are to blame, at least in part.

More reading:

With reports from Globe staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.