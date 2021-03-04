 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pandemic takes a cut of bank CEOs’ pay increases

James BradshawBanking Reporter
David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bank towers are shown on Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on June 16, 2010.

Adrien Veczan/The Canadian Press

The coronavirus pandemic took a bite out of meaningful pay increases owed to the chief executive officers of two major banks in 2020, as full-year profits fell short of targets set before the global health crisis began.

Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay’s total compensation fell 1.5 per cent to slightly less than $13.5-million last year. The bank’s board had raised his target pay by $750,000 in 2019, setting him up to receive a raise. But the difference was swallowed up as the bank’s profit fell amid the fallout from COVID-19.

Mr. McKay earned 3-per-cent less than his new, higher target pay. His cash bonus fell sharply in 2020 because he received no incentive pay for the bank’s financial performance after RBC missed its profit target by a wide margin. But the board decided he had exceeded his targets on other metrics, such as client satisfaction, risk management and strategy execution. The net effect was about $850,000 less bonus than his target, and $1.2-million less bonus than he made the year prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Had his target compensation not been raised before the pandemic, his pay would have fallen 9 per cent year over year, the bank said in a filing.

At Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , CEO Victor Dodig earned nearly $9.7-million in 2020, which was about $660,000 more than the year before. That was about half the increase he might have anticipated before the novel coronavirus surfaced. In 2019, CIBC’s board increased his target pay from $8.75-million to $10-million, to make it more competitive with his peer CEOs and “reflect his progression in the role.”

He was awarded 90 per cent of his total direct compensation target, after the bank missed its goal for earnings per share by 21 per cent, but achieved or beat targets on expenses and customer satisfaction.

Total 2020 compensation of $8.3-million for National Bank of Canada CEO Louis Vachon edged lower by 0.6 per cent, year over year. A decline in his cash bonus of about $220,000 was mostly offset by a rise in pension-related pay. Mr. Vachon was awarded 94 per cent of his target pay, which hasn’t changed since 2014.

All three banks noted in proxy circular documents released on Thursday that their CEOs had led the banks through an unusually challenging year, as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on economies and many of their customers.

Earlier this week, Toronto-Dominion Bank disclosed that CEO Bharat Masrani’s pay had fallen by about $2-million in 2020.

Most other senior executives at RBC, CIBC and National Bank whose pay is disclosed in the filings released Thursday made less money in 2020 than in 2019. Some CIBC executives who moved to new roles when the bank shuffled its senior ranks early last year made more.

Story continues below advertisement

The other exceptions are the heads of the banks’ capital markets divisions, where financial results were especially strong last year. Volatile markets generated a spike in trading fees, and companies were busy raising funds to shore up their balance sheets. RBC Capital Markets CEO Derek Neldner and National Bank’s co-heads of financial markets, Denis Girouard and Laurent Ferreira – who was recently named chief operating officer – all made more money last year. But total compensation for CIBC’s capital markets head, Harry Culham, declined modestly.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies